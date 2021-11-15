ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tanger Outlets Lancaster Expands Retail Roster with Addition of Claire’s

 3 days ago

Tanger Outlets Lancaster has announced the addition of Claire’s to its noteworthy retail lineup. The brand is known for fashionable jewelry, accessories and piercings. Claire’s joins other shopper-favorite national stores at Tanger Outlets Lancaster, including J.Crew, Under Armour and Banana Republic Factory Store.

“We strive to bring our shoppers the best brands at the best value,” said Tanger Outlets Marketing Director Monica Trego. “As a popular accessories brand, Claire’s is an ideal complement to the fashion brands at the center.”

Located in a 1,300 square-foot space in Suite 315 near Shopper Services, Claire’s is a global brand powerhouse for self-expression creating exclusive, curated and fun looks with innovative jewelry, hair, cosmetics and fashion accessories. Since 1974, Claire’s has been the fun fashion destination for girls across the globe and is the world’s leading piercing specialist, having pierced over 100 million ears.

Tanger Outlets

