RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As of March, Rushmore Crossing got new ownership, Fidelis Realty Partners. And with a new partner comes new businesses. “When Rushmore Crossing came across our radar, we thought it was a perfect match for what we like to focus on,’ said Julia Alston, leasing representative for Fidelis. ”Rapid City is really growing. The Air Force base is bringing in more jobs, the tourism there is growing and so this center is the only power center till Sioux Falls... And so we want to bring as many national retailers to this shopping center to serve the area, as we can.”

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 6 DAYS AGO