Want a vaccine scholarship? Don't miss the upcoming deadlines

Deadlines are approaching for Ohioans ages 5 to 25 who hope to win a scholarship from the state of Ohio’s Vax-2-School program.

The state is offering 150 scholarships of $10,000 to encourage more youths to get coronavirus vaccinations. It also is offering five $100,000 grand prize scholarships.

The registration deadlines are as follows:

■ This Sunday before 11:59 p.m. to be eligible for all drawings.

■ Nov. 28 before 11:59 p.m. to be eligible for the second drawing and the grand prize drawing.

■ Dec. 1 before 11:59 to be eligible for the grand prize drawing.

At least one dose of the vaccine is required to enter. See ohiovax2school.com for details or phone 1-833-427-5634.