ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson, NJ

Paterson man killed girlfriend before taking his life, authorities say

By Editorials
Paterson Times
Paterson Times
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A city man shot and killed his girlfriend before shooting himself on Monday morning, according...

patersontimes.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Paterson Times

Paterson man wounded in North 4th Street shooting

A city man was wounded in a shooting early Tuesday evening on North 4th Street, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 23-year-old, was struck by gunfire on North 4th and Clinton streets at around 6:45 p.m. Police said the victim sustained a non-fatal gunshot wound. He was...
PATERSON, NJ
Paterson Times

Two Paterson men charged in Halloween shooting

The police charged two men with attempted murder for their alleged roles in a shooting that occurred on Halloween, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. Alexi Dowell, 35, and Calbert Tate, Jr., both of Paterson, have been charged with attempted murder, unlawful possession of a handgun, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.
PATERSON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paterson, NJ
Passaic County, NJ
Crime & Safety
Paterson, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Passaic County, NJ
City
Passaic, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting
Paterson Times

Hackensack man is second suspect arrested in Paterson murder

The police arrested a second suspect in a killing that took place on East 18th Street, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. Jaheem Glaze, 18, of Hackensack, was arrested at around 7:25 a.m. on Friday by the Paterson Police Department, the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office, and the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force in East Orange.
PATERSON, NJ
Paterson Times

Bloomingdale man shot in parked car in Paterson

A man from Bloomingdale was wounded in a shooting in Paterson early Friday morning, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 21-year-old, was in a motor vehicle parked on 21st and Madison avenues at around 3:29 a.m. An occupant from a passing car began shooting towards the victim’s vehicle, authorities said.
PATERSON, NJ
Paterson Times

Paterson buying 269 bodycams to equip all police officers

Mayor Andre Sayegh’s administration is purchasing 269 more bodycams – adding to the existing 150 already deployed – to equip all police officers. Public safety director Jerry Speziale said the bodycams are being purchased to meet the state mandate for all police officers to wear bodycams. “This will be to...
PATERSON, NJ
Paterson Times

Paterson Times

Paterson, NJ
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Paterson Times provides independent coverage of politics, public safety, business and education in Paterson, NJ. Follow for article updates, events and breaking news.

 https://patersontimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy