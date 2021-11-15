Paterson man killed girlfriend before taking his life, authorities say
A city man shot and killed his girlfriend before shooting himself on Monday morning, according...patersontimes.com
A city man shot and killed his girlfriend before shooting himself on Monday morning, according...patersontimes.com
The Paterson Times provides independent coverage of politics, public safety, business and education in Paterson, NJ. Follow for article updates, events and breaking news.https://patersontimes.com/
Comments / 1