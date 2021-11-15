Vehicle crashed through Dollar Tree in East Longmeadow

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A car crashed into the Dollar Tree in East Longmeadow Monday afternoon.

The crash occurred around 3:00 p.m. Monday afternoon at the Dollar Tree located in the Heritage Park Plaza at 406 N Main Street.

East Longmeadow Police Sgt. Michael Sousa told 22News the driver likely suffered some sort of medical event before crashing into the store. The driver was taken to the hospital to get checked out.

No one inside the store was hurt and there is currently no word on when the store will reopen.

