Warren, OH

Man arrested after shots fired at house in Warren

By Abigail Cloutier
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man was arrested after shots were fired near a house in Warren overnight.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Forest Street at around midnight Sunday for gunfire.

The caller told police that she heard gunshots close to her house. Officers located six brass casings in the driveway, on the front porch, near the front door and in the living room of the home.

Another witness in the house said they believed someone from a car driving down the street may have shot at the house and wasn’t sure if anyone inside the house returned fire.

Another man, later identified as 21-year-old Romon Jones, came downstairs to talk with police and it was discovered that he had an outstanding warrant, the report stated.

The caller turned over a weapon to police and another one was found in a laundry basket in an upstairs bathroom, according to the report.

Jones was arrested on charges of tampering with evidence and on a warrant for having weapons under disability.

