Shield-shaped stinkbugs look for a place to stay warm this time of year

Camp Wandawega in Elkhorn is known for a laid-back outdoor experience with loads of history. Before becoming a revamped, multiunit campground with retreats and rentals, it started as a speakeasy during Prohibition, transitioned to a lake resort in the 1950s, became a retirement home for Latvian priests and was then a summer camp for Latvians who immigrated during the Soviet era. One of the current co-owners was a camper, and he and his wife decided to revitalize the campground. The location is recognized by the National Park Service’s National Register of Historic Places. Camp Wandawega has multiple lodging options, including a private three-bedroom cabin, a bunkhouse with multiple levels for rent and the Wandawega Hillhouse, a renovated 1930s cabin. wandawega.com.
