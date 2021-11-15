Asheville Police need help identifying man seen with woman before her death
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department need help identifying and locating a man detectives said was seen with a woman before her death.
We previously reported Kimberly Michelle Randall, 49, was found dead inside of a vacant building located at 675 Patton Ave on Oct. 27.
Detectives from the police department said foul play was involved in Randall’s death.
Police said the man could possibly have information vital to the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.
