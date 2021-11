Files that you create can be saved with a custom name. If you do not give files a custom name or you’re using a utility that saves files automatically without asking a user to set a name, these files save with generic names. Microsoft Word files, for example, all save with the name Document 1, Document 2, Document 3 etc, while screenshot utilities will save with a generic name like Screenshot with the date and time of capture appended to them. If you’d like to rename a large number of files, much on the same pattern, you can use the Windows 10 bulk rename utility.

COMPUTERS ・ 6 DAYS AGO