Old Globe’s Upcoming Season Features World Premieres, Improv Show from Lin-Manuel Miranda

The Old Globe Theatre at Balboa Park. Photo credit: Courtesy, Old Globe.

The Old Globe’s upcoming season includes three world premieres and two productions bound for Broadway.

The season begins in February with the drama Trouble in Mind, concluding with the world premiere, What We Talk About When We Talk About Anne Frank.

Highlights include:

Trouble in Mind – a play within a play that depicts artistic differences between a multi-racial cast and the White director as they attempt to mount a Broadway production set in the South; Feb. 5-March 13.

– a play within a play that depicts artistic differences between a multi-racial cast and the White director as they attempt to mount a Broadway production set in the South; Feb. 5-March 13. El Borracho – a dying man moves in with his ex-wife and their son, who’s longing to connect with him in a play that was developed as part of the Globe’s 2020 Powers New Voices Festival; Feb. 17-March 20.

– a dying man moves in with his ex-wife and their son, who’s longing to connect with him in a play that was developed as part of the Globe’s 2020 Powers New Voices Festival; Feb. 17-March 20. Bob Fosse’s Dancin’ – the Broadway master’s hit musical is reimagined by director Wayne Cilento, who starred in the original New York production of Dancin’ ; April 17-May 29.

– the Broadway master’s hit musical is reimagined by director Wayne Cilento, who starred in the original New York production of ; April 17-May 29. Mala – a woman’s mother, in the twilight of her life, calls her daughter “mala”—bad to the core, a development Melinda Lopez explores in a cathartic solo play; May 7-June 12.

– a woman’s mother, in the twilight of her life, calls her daughter “mala”—bad to the core, a development Melinda Lopez explores in a cathartic solo play; May 7-June 12. Freestyle Love Supreme – co-created by Lin-Manuel Miranda, in a production in which performers take suggestions from the audience and spin them into riffs and musical numbers; June 21-July 10.

– co-created by Lin-Manuel Miranda, in a production in which performers take suggestions from the audience and spin them into riffs and musical numbers; June 21-July 10. Dial M for Murder – playwright Jeffrey Hatcher’s world-premiere adaptation of the classic tale of marital suspicion and deception, famously told on film by director Alfred Hitchcock; July 2-Aug. 21.

– playwright Jeffrey Hatcher’s world-premiere adaptation of the classic tale of marital suspicion and deception, famously told on film by director Alfred Hitchcock; July 2-Aug. 21. Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical – the musical adaptation of the 1995 Bollywood romantic comedy Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge about a woman finds true love while facing an arranged marriage; Sept. 1-Oct. 16.

– – the musical adaptation of the 1995 Bollywood romantic comedy about a woman finds true love while facing an arranged marriage; Sept. 1-Oct. 16. What We Talk About When We Talk About Anne Frank – Pulitzer Prize finalist Nathan Englander’s comedy about two once inseparable women, whose adult lives have exposed them to wildly different experiences of culture, religion and family; Sept. 15-Oct. 16.

In addition, the Globe’s summer Shakespeare productions for 2022 include The Taming of the Shrew, starting June 5, and A Midsummer Night’s Dream, opening July 31.

Subscriptions are available in four-, eight- and 10-play packages, starting at $146.