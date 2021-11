(Los Angeles, CA) — The Los Angeles Unified School District is offering students five million dollars in prizes to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The Los Angeles Board of Education authorized the spending to increase student vaccination compliance. Incentives include gift cards to Amazon and Target, tickets to Hamilton and food trucks on campus. The district’s self-imposed deadline of November 21st requires that all students 12 and older must have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Currently the compliance rate stands at 72 percent. Students must be fully vaccinated by January 10th or they will not be allowed on campus.

