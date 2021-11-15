MANDEL PUBLIC LIBRARY EVENTS for DECEMBER 2021

IN-PERSON PROGRAMS REMINDER: In-person programs have returned to the library with social distancing, smaller class sizes, and registration required. Please read listings carefully to note if the program is in-person or virtual. Safety guidelines and cleanliness procedures are in place. For the safety of our library community, patrons and staff are expected to comply with CDC, state, and county COVID recommendations.

DECEMBER HIGHLIGHTS: The library will be celebrating the winter season with festive programs including holiday-themed crafts, storytimes, and a special Winter Reading Program: Read for a Better World. The library’s Mandel Mobile van will also make appearances at the City of West Palm Beach’s Holiday in Paradise events at the West Palm Beach waterfront. Visitors to Mandel Mobile can sign up for a library card, register for the Winter Reading Program, and even pick up fun library swag.

LIBRARY CLOSINGS:

Closed Friday, December 24 – Christmas Eve

Closed Saturday, December 25 – Christmas Day

Closed Sunday, December 26 – Day after Christmas

Closed Friday, December 31 – New Year’s Eve

Closed Saturday, January 1, 2022 – New Year’s Day

ALL-AGES PROGRAMS:

Winter Reading Program 2021-2022: Read for a Better World

Wednesday, December 1 – Monday, January 31, 2022

Registration begins Wednesday, November 24 Register at mandelpubliclibrary.beanstack.com

FREE

Calling readers of ages! Readers can earn prizes by reading this winter. Log your reading into the Beanstack app or website to be eligible for badges and prizes. Plus, stop by the library's tent when you see us on the West Palm Beach Waterfront at any Holiday in Paradise event starting Thursday, December 2 for a special gift! For more information, visit wpbcitylibrary.org or call 561-868-7700.

Happy Birthday, Sandi! Scavenger Hunt

Saturday, December 4 – Thursday, December 30

During library operating hours

Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach,

411 Clematis Street

FREE

Have you heard it’s Sandi’s 10th birthday? To celebrate West Palm Beach’s beloved sand Christmas tree, all of Sandi’s friends are returning for her birthday, and some are hiding in the library. Search the library for one of Sandi’s party guests and bring it to any customer service desk to receive your special party pack! For more information, visit wpbcitylibrary.org or call 561-868-7700.

ADULT IN-PERSON PROGRAMS:

Ongoing:

Winter Reading Program 2021-2022: Read for a Better World

Wednesday, December 1 – Monday, January 31, 2022

Registration begins Wednesday, November 24

Register at mandelpubliclibrary.beanstack.com

FREE

Adults can win prizes for reading this winter. Log your reading into the Beanstack app or website to be eligible for badges and prizes. Plus, stop by the library's tent when you see us on the West Palm Beach Waterfront at any Holiday in Paradise event starting Thursday, December 2 for a special gift! For more information, visit wpbcitylibrary.org or call 561-868-7701.

English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) Tutoring

Throughout December

Call for class schedule

Iris Room, 3rd Floor

Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach, 411 Clematis Street

FREE

Build confidence in English with our help. The library is offering free ESOL tutoring in small groups. For adults at beginner and intermediate levels. For more information or to register, call 561-868-7730.

Community Assistance

Mondays & Thursdays, 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Tuesdays & Wednesdays, 10:00 AM – NOON

Study Room B, 4th Floor

Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach, 411 Clematis Street

FREE

Coordinator of Community Initiatives Kevin Jones is here to assist City of West Palm Beach residents with community resources such as housing/shelter, food, and mental health services. No registration required. For more information, call 561-868-7701.

CareerSource Job Help

Wednesdays (no Job Help December 22 & 29)

10:00 AM – 3:30 PM

2nd Floor

Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach, 411 Clematis Street

FREE

Speak with an expert from CareerSource and get advice and assistance on employment, building a strong resume, finding the right career path, and more. Staff is bilingual, and services will be available in English and Spanish. No registration required. For more information, visit wpbcitylibrary.org or call 561-868-7760.

3D Printing & Design

Wednesdays, 4:30 PM

Saturdays, 12:30 PM & 2:30 PM

Digital Studio, 2nd Floor

Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach, 411 Clematis Street

FREE

The Digital Studio will be closed Saturday, December 25 – Sunday, January 2, 2022.

Use free online software to create and print a small 3D object in a two-hour session. Printing must be completed within time allotted. Intermediate computer skills and registration are required. Participants ages 15 and under must be accompanied by an adult. For more information or to register, visit wpbcitylibrary.org or call 561-868-7760.

Art & Animation

Wednesdays, 4:30 PM

Saturdays, 12:30 PM & 2:30 PM

Digital Studio, 2nd Floor

Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach, 411 Clematis Street

FREE

The Digital Studio will be closed Saturday, December 25 – Sunday, January 2, 2022.

See what it’s like to use a drawing monitor to create your next masterpiece or try your hand at animation in this two-hour session. Participants ages 15 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Registration is required. For more information or to register, visit wpbcitylibrary.org or call 561-868-7760.

Digitize Photos, Slides, Videos & More

Wednesdays, 4:30 PM

Saturdays, 12:30 PM & 2:30 PM

Digital Studio, 2nd Floor

Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach, 411 Clematis Street

FREE

The Digital Studio will be closed Saturday, December 25 – Sunday, January 2, 2022.

Save your precious memories or important documents by creating digital copies in a two-hour session. Computers are available to practice photo fixes with Adobe Elements. Please bring your own storage device or cloud login info. Participants ages 15 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Registration is required. For more information or to register, visit wpbcitylibrary.org or call 561-868-7760.

Learn to Drive: Driving Simulator

Wednesdays, 4:30 PM & 5:30 PM

Saturdays, 12:30 PM, 1:30 PM, 2:30 PM & 3:30 PM

Digital Studio, 2nd Floor

Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach, 411 Clematis Street

FREE

The Digital Studio will be closed Saturday, December 25 – Sunday, January 2, 2022.

Utilize the library’s driving simulator and prepare for the road in a safe, virtual setting. Choose to learn automatic, manual (stick-shift), or both in a one-hour session. You must be at least 15 years old. Registration is required. For more information or to register, visit wpbcitylibrary.org or call 561-868-7760

Music & Podcast Recording

Wednesdays, 4:30 PM

Saturdays, 12:30 PM & 2:30 PM

Digital Studio, 2nd Floor

Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach, 411 Clematis Street

FREE

The Digital Studio will be closed Saturday, December 25 – Sunday, January 2, 2022.

Experience your voice in a new light with a WhisperRoom sound booth. Edit and enhance with our audio recording equipment to create the perfect track. Basic video tutorials are provided on the computer. Please bring your own storage device or cloud login info. Participants ages 15 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Registration is required. For more information or to register, visit wpbcitylibrary.org or call 561-868-7760.

Virtual Reality: Learn, Create, Explore

Wednesdays, 4:30 PM & 5:30 PM

Saturdays, 12:30 PM, 1:30 PM, 2:30 PM & 3:30 PM

Digital Studio, 2nd Floor

Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach, 411 Clematis Street

FREE

The Digital Studio will be closed Saturday, December 25 – Sunday, January 2, 2022.

Experience virtual reality with the Oculus Quest 2. Visit a museum, create a sculpture, or take your gaming experience to the next level. The possibilities are endless. Participants ages 15 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Registration is required. For more information or to register, visit wpbcitylibrary.org or call 561-868-7760.

Digital Studio: Open Access

Wednesdays, 6:30 PM – 8:00 PM

Sundays, 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Digital Studio, 2nd Floor

Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach, 411 Clematis Street

FREE

The Digital Studio will be closed Saturday, December 25 – Sunday, January 2, 2022.

The Digital Studio is a media production space built to empower creativity and collaboration. Create a 3D sculpture in virtual reality, animate your digital masterpiece, record a podcast episode, and more! During Open Access, registration is not required, space is limited, and you have 30 minutes per station with an option to continue depending on demand. For more information, visit wpbcitylibrary.org or call 561-868-7760.

Food Service Assistance

Thursdays 9:30 AM – 3:30 PM

Study Room A, 4th Floor

Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach, 411 Clematis Street

FREE

The Palm Beach County Food Bank is offering assistance with food services through its Benefits Outreach Program. Get help with SNAP (food stamps) applications, Medicaid applications, and cash assistance. Services will be available in English, Spanish, and Q’anjob’al. Appointments are required. For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Mario Mendez at 561-345-5085 or email mario@pbcfoodbank.org.

Date order:

Create Holiday Cards Using Canva

Friday, December 3 1:30 PM – 2:30 PM

Life Support Lab, 2nd Floor Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach, 411 Clematis Street

FREE

Design your digital holiday card from home this year. Learn how to use templates and insert media to create a dynamic card you can email to friends and family. Registration is required. For more information or to register, visit wpbcitylibrary.org or call 561-868-7760.

Studio 411 Open Studio Time

Saturdays, December 4 & 18 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Studio 411, 2nd Floor Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach, 411 Clematis Street

FREE

Calling all artists! Create art using acrylic, pastel, watercolor, or Circut machine stations. Paints, pigments, canvas, paper, and brushes are provided; participants must bring their own Cricut supplies. Open studio time is designed for adults 18 and over. Registration is required and begins one week before each session. For more information or to register, visit wpbcitylibrary.org or call 561-868-7701.

Meeple Meetup: Open Tabletop Gaming

Sunday, December 5 1:30 PM – 4:30 PM

Studio 411, 2nd Floor Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach, 411 Clematis Street

FREE

Have you been itching to play some board games and find more gamers like you? Come roll the dice with us during our open tabletop gaming day. Meeple Meetup is the place to bring your friends, meet new ones, and be part of a gaming community. Bring your own board game or play from our selection. Registration is required. For more information or to register, visit wpbcitylibrary.org or call 561-868-7701.

Happy Little Paintings

Wednesday, December 8, 6:30 PM – 8:00 PM

Friday, December 10, 2:30 PM – 4:00 PM

Studio 411, 2nd Floor Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach, 411 Clematis Street

FREE

Join Librarian Faith and find the joy in painting as you paint along with instruction from the memorable Bob Ross. We will be using acrylics and following Bob as he encourages you to make big decisions on your own version of his paintings. Registration is required and begins one week before each session. For more information or to register, visit wpbcitylibrary.org or call 561-868-7701.

Career Ready Series: Build Your Financial Literacy Brick by Brick

Thursday, December 9 10:00 AM – Noon

Auditorium, 3rd Floor

Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach, 411 Clematis Street

FREE

Learn the “Brick by Brick Academy” model for wealth and fitness with CEO and Founder Gerald Hearns. Registration is required. For more information or to register, visit wpbcitylibrary.org or call 561-868-7760.

Hour of Code: Make that Website Friday, December 10 1:30 PM – 2:30 PM Life Support Lab, 2nd Floor Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach, 411 Clematis Street FREE Learn the basic building blocks for the computer programs you use every day and see how you can change the world with just a little bit of code. Registration is required. For more information or to register, visit wpbcitylibrary.org or call 561-868-7760.

Winter Religion Roundtable Saturday, December 11 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM Auditorium, 3rd Floor Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach, 411 Clematis Street FREE Join us for a winter religion roundtable event to learn how different religions celebrate winter holidays. This discussion will feature leaders from Judaism, Buddhism, Paganism, Christianity, and Atheism all around one table. They will discuss their winter rituals, celebrations, and more with a Q&A following the discussion. Registration is required. For more information or to register, visit wpbcitylibrary.org or call 561-868-7701.

Write to Heal Saturday, December 11 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM Hibiscus Room, 3rd Floor Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach, 411 Clematis Street FREE Join Flose LaPierre, healer, sustainability advocate, and writer, in a journey of self-healing through writing. In these new monthly workshops, attendees will learn meditation and breathing techniques, guided writing prompts, facilitated group sharing, and aftercare instructions and resources. Registration is required. For more information or to register, visit wpbcitylibrary.org or call 561-868-7701.

Color Theory in Acrylic Wednesday, December 15 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Studio 411, 2nd Floor Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach, 411 Clematis Street FREE Join artist Nicole Galluccio, creator of the summertime window mural on the 3rd and 4th floors of the library, as she shows students how to create unique artwork using the concepts of color theory. Registration is required. For more information or to register, visit wpbcitylibrary.org or call 561-868-7701.

Community ID of the Palm Beaches ID Drive Thursday, December 16 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM Auditorium, 3rd Floor Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach, 411 Clematis Street FREE The Legal Aid Society of Palm Beach County will hold a Community ID drive at the library. The Community ID of the Palm Beaches Identification Card is available to all residents of Palm Beach County and provides a reliable form of ID useful for law enforcement, health centers, schools, businesses, and more. Bring proof of identity (passport, consular ID card, state or federal government-issued ID), proof of residency (bill, lease, bank statement, medical bill), and a $20 fee. For more information or to make an appointment, call the Legal Aid Society at 561-655-8944, ext. 146.

Create a Custom Christmas Tree Thursday, December 16 1:30 PM – 3:30 PM Digital Studio, 2nd Floor Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach, 411 Clematis Street FREE Learn how to create your own Christmas tree ornament and decorate it how you like using Tinkercad, an online 3D modeling program. Intermediate computer skills and registration are required. For more information or to register, visit wpbcitylibrary.org or call 561-868-7760.

TEEN IN-PERSON PROGRAMS: Ongoing: Winter Reading Program 2021-2022: Read for a Better World Wednesday, December 1 – Monday, January 31, 2022 Registration begins Wednesday, November 24 Register at mandelpubliclibrary.beanstack.com FREE Tweens and teens can earn free books by reading this winter. Log your reading into the Beanstack app or website to be eligible for free books and raffle prizes. Stop by KidSpace, TeenSource, or the library’s tent at the West Palm Beach Waterfront at any Holiday in Paradise event to pick up a free Winter Reading booklet with book recommendations, reading challenges, and more! For more information, visit wpbcitylibrary.org or call 561-868-7705.

Afterschool Teen Homework Help Mondays & Wednesdays, 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM Tuesdays & Thursdays, 5:00 PM – 6:45 PM TeenSource, 2nd floor Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach, 411 Clematis Street FREE Homework Help will be closed Thursday, December 23 – Wednesday, January 5, 2022. Teens can get FREE help with homework and other school projects from certified teachers. Students in grades 6-12 will receive assistance with all subjects including homework, projects, test prep, and encouragement with their studies. Reading sessions are available Monday through Wednesday, and math sessions are available Tuesday through Thursday. No registration required. For more information, visit wpbcitylibrary.org or call 561-868-7705. Sponsored by the West Palm Beach Library Foundation.

Date order:

LEGO Masters: Teen Edition Monday, December 27 2:00 PM – 3:30 PM TeenSource, 2nd Floor Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach, 411 Clematis Street FREE Show off your LEGO building skills. Teens will work in teams to build LEGO creations and compete for a prize. Registration is required. For more information or to register, visit wpbcitylibrary.org or call 561-868-7705.

Teen Ukulele Club Tuesday, December 28 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM TeenSource, 2nd Floor Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach, 411 Clematis Street FREE Learn the basics of the ukulele. Beginners are welcome, and no prior knowledge is necessary. Instruments will be provided for the program. Registration is required. For more information or to register, visit wpbcitylibrary.org or call 561-868-7705.

CHILDREN’S IN-PERSON PROGRAMS:

Ongoing:

Send Holiday Greetings Sunday, November 28 – Thursday, December 30 During library operating hours KidSpace, 3rd Floor Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach, 411 Clematis Street FREE For kids of all ages. Stop by our holiday corner to write a letter to Santa, make a holiday card for family and friends, or take supplies home to complete there. Then, drop it in our holiday mailbox (don’t forget an address). Children who write letters to Santa and provide a home address will receive a letter back from the jolly old elf himself! Kids can also write a special letter to West Palm Beach’s sand Christmas tree, Sandi, to celebrate her 10th birthday and receive a note back! No registration required. For more information, visit wpbcitylibrary.org or call 561-868-7703

Winter Reading Program 2021-2022: Read for a Better World Wednesday, December 1 – Monday, January 31, 2022 Registration begins Wednesday, November 24 Register at mandelpubliclibrary.beanstack.com FREE Kids of all ages can earn free books by reading this winter. Log your reading into the Beanstack app or website to be eligible for free books and raffle prizes. Stop by KidSpace or the library’s tent at the West Palm Beach Waterfront at any Holiday in Paradise event to pick up a free Winter Reading booklet with book recommendations, reading challenges, and more! For more information, visit wpbcitylibrary.org or call 561-868-7703.

Homework Center for Elementary Age Sundays, 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM Mondays and Wednesdays, 4:00 PM – 7:30 PM Tuesdays and Thursdays, 4:00 PM – 6:45 PM KidSpace, 3rd Floor Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach, 411 Clematis Street FREE Homework Center will be closed Sunday, December 19 and from Wednesday, December 22 – Tuesday, January 4, 2022. Kids can get help with their homework from certified teachers for FREE! Students in grades K-5 will receive assistance with all subjects including homework projects, test prep, and encouragement with their studies. Plus, free healthy snacks are provided. No registration required. For more information, visit wpbcitylibrary.org or call 561-868-7703. Sponsored by the West Palm Beach Library Foundation.

Lois’ Food4Kids Distribution begins on Thursdays at 3:00 PM and continues while supplies last. Pick up in KidSpace, 3rd Floor Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach, 411 Clematis Street FREE The Mandel Public Library is partnering with the Palm Beach County Food Bank to offer its Lois’ Food4Kids initiative. Lois’ Food4Kids gives each child aged 5-12 one bag of food that includes two drinks, two breakfasts, two lunches, two snacks, and one family dinner. The free program is designed to help fill nutritional gaps that children face on weekends throughout the year. Pick up food bags in KidSpace on the 3rd floor, while supplies last (supplies are limited). For more information, visit wpbcitylibrary.org or call 561-868-7703.

Sunshine and Stories Fridays, December 3, 10 & 17 10:00 AM – 10:45 AM Library Courtyard Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach, 411 Clematis Street FREE For families with children up to 5 years old. Join Children’s Librarians for music and movement, songs, rhymes, art, and of course, great books in this outdoor storytime. Children will receive a take-home arts and crafts kit. Registration for each weekly storytime is required, and space is limited. One registration per family is required (not per child). In case of cancellation due to inclement weather, registrants will be notified via email by 9:00 AM on the day of the program. For your comfort, please bring a blanket for seating during storytime. For more information or to register, visit wpbcitylibrary.org or call 561-868-7703.

Itsy Bitsy Yoga for Ages Birth – 12 Months Mondays, December 6 & 13 11:00 AM – 11:45 AM Auditorium, 3rd Floor Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach, 411 Clematis Street FREE Move with your baby! Itsy Bitsy Yoga will help your baby become happier and healthier. For newborns to 12-month-old babies with a parent or caregiver. Registration is required for each weekly class, and space is limited. Due to our limited registration to allow for safety and social distancing, if registrants are unable to attend, they must contact the library within 24 hours of the program’s start time. A no-call, no-show will result in the registrant’s spot in subsequent week’s programs being canceled and opened to our waitlist. For more information or to register, visit wpbcitylibrary.org or call 561-868-7703.

Hip Hop for Kids Tuesdays, December 7 & 13 5:45 PM – 6:45 PM Auditorium, 3rd Floor Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach, 411 Clematis Street FREE For kids in grades K-5. Show off your moves! Join instructor Ms. Jaleesa for a fun and energizing hip hop dance class. Registration for each weekly class is required, and space is limited. Due to our limited registration to allow for safety and social distancing, if registrants are unable to attend, they must contact the library within 24 hours of the program’s start time. A no-call, no-show will result in the registrant’s spot in subsequent week’s programs being canceled and opened to our waitlist. For more information or to register, visit wpbcitylibrary.org or call 561-868-7703.

Date order:

Ukulele Jamboree Thursdays, December 2 & 16 For grades K-2, 4:00 PM – 4:30 PM For grades 3-5, 4:30 PM – 5:00 PM Auditorium, 3rd Floor Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach, 411 Clematis Street FREE Join Children’s Librarian Ms. Kristine to learn chords on the ukulele and strum along to some favorite songs! No experience necessary. Bring your own ukulele or use one provided at the program. Registration is required. For more information or to register, visit wpbcitylibrary.org or call 561-868-7703.

Tech Lab Wednesday, December 8, 4:00 PM – 5:00 PM Wednesday, December 22, 2:00 – 3:00 PM KidSpace, 3rd Floor Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach, 411 Clematis Street FREE For kids in grades K-5. Test drive our STEM toys or try an Hour of Code to nurture problem-solving skills, logic, and creativity! All skill levels are welcome. Registration is required. For more information or to register, visit wpbcitylibrary.org or call 561-868-7703.

ADULT REMOTE PROGRAMS:

Ongoing:

Grab & Go Art Kits: Holiday Face Masks Throughout December (while supplies last) Pickup at Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach, 411 Clematis Street FREE Bring home an art class with a Grab & Go Art Kit! This month, try your hands at designing a holiday cloth face mask. Choose to make an “ugly” Christmas face mask, Hanukkah mask, or Kwanzaa mask. Quantities are limited, and kits are available on a first-come, first-served basis at the first-floor customer service desk. For more information or to reserve a kit, visit wpbcitylibrary.org or call 561-868-7701.

Flex-It Fridays Yoga Fridays, December 3 & 10 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM Live on Zoom FREE Join your favorite yoga instructor, Pryianka Shanbag (RYT 200), virtually as she gives you a yoga lesson in your home. Enjoy a gentle practice suitable for all levels each Friday live on Zoom. No registration required. Visit the library’s online calendar for the Zoom link. For more information, visit wpbcitylibrary.org or call 561-868-7701.

Date order:

Pirates of Palm Beach: A Dungeons & Dragons Event Wednesday, December 1 6:30 PM – 9:00 PM Live on Zoom FREE Join the ranks of pirates in the Mandel Public Library’s Dungeons & Dragons game. Seating will be limited to eight players each game as they embark on the perilous journey of The Ghost of Saltmarsh. Players will create their characters together at the first session before joining the crew of Pirates of Palm Beach to plunder and pillage the lands of fantasy. This will be a fifth edition adventure. Registration and an active email address are required. Registrants will receive a Zoom link by email on the day of event. For more information or to register, visit wpbcitylibrary.org or call 561-868-7701.

Guided Meditation Monday, December 6 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM Live on Zoom FREE Experience an hour of mindful mental silence and seek inner calm with veteran meditation expert Steve Wollenberger, leader of the Palm Beach/Martin County Meditation Group and practitioner of Sahaja meditation. No registration required. Visit the library’s online calendar for the Zoom link. For more information or to register, visit wpbcitylibrary.org or call 561-868-7701.

Guild of the Feywild Archives: A Dungeons & Dragons Drop-In Adventure Wednesday, December 8 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM Live on Zoom FREE Welcome to the world of Dungeons & Dragons: join us for a monthly one-night adventure inside a West Marches-style campaign, a perfect opportunity for beginners and veterans alike. Fellow adventurers will help Alexandria Romanbloom, lead librarian of Lore in the Feywild, expand the Fey Archives. Your travels will lead you through the Feywild, Shadowfell, Waterdeep, and many other lands of the DND world. By joining the Guild of the Feywild Archives, you’ll come across treasure, magic, excitement, and more. This will be a fifth edition adventure. This event is recommended for ages 18 and up. Registration and an active email address are required. Registrants will receive a Zoom link upon registration. For more information or to register, visit wpbcitylibrary.org or call 561-868-7701.

Friday with the Friends Book Club Friday, December 10 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM Live on Zoom FREE Join the Friends of the Mandel Public Library and other book lovers every second Friday of the month for a lively discussion of selected books. December's book will be “The Keeper of Lost Things” by Ruth Hogan. Anthony Peardew is the keeper of lost things. Forty years ago, he carelessly lost a keepsake from his beloved fiancée, Therese. That very same day, she died unexpectedly. Brokenhearted, Anthony sought consolation in rescuing lost objects. Now, in the twilight of his life, he worries that he has not fulfilled his duty of reconciling lost objects with their owners. His lonely assistant Laura takes over, and her life begins to change. Informal book chatter begins at 11:30 AM followed by a moderated book discussion at noon. No registration required. Visit the library's online calendar for the Zoom link. For more information, visit wpbcitylibrary.org or call 561-868-7701.

“The Witcher”: A Dungeons & Dragons One-Shot Adventure Wednesday, December 15 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM Live on Zoom FREE Are you ready for the return of Netflix’s “The Witcher”? Celebrate season 2 with a Dungeons & Dragons fifth edition monster crawl! You will play as a Witcher and team up with others to see if you can survive the hunt. Registration and an active email address are required. Registrants will receive a Zoom link by email upon registration. A minimum of 3 registrants are required for the program. For more information or to register, visit wpbcitylibrary.org or call 561-868-7701.

Millennials Ruin Book Club Wednesday, December 15 6:30 PM – 8:00 PM Live on Zoom FREE Join us for a new kind of book club created and ruined by millennials. This book club is no-pressure: meaning, you read what YOU want! Join librarians Bethany and Emily to talk about what you’ve read, what you’re currently reading, and what you’re reading next. New members are always welcome. No registration required. Visit the library’s online calendar for the Zoom link. For more information, visit wpbcitylibrary.org or call 561-868-7701.

TEEN REMOTE PROGRAMS:

Ongoing:

SAT Prep Workshop Series Mondays, December 6 & 13 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM Live on Zoom FREE No SAT Prep session on December 20 and 27. For grades 9-12. Prepare for the SAT with this series covering math, reading, and writing presented by Path to College Fellowship. Students can attend individual classes or the entire series. Registration and an active email address are required. Registrants will receive a Zoom link upon registration. For more information or to register, visit wpbcitylibrary.org or call 561-868-7705. Sponsored by the West Palm Beach Library Foundation.

CHILDREN’S REMOTE PROGRAMS:

Ongoing:

Kindergarten Prep: Family Storytime Wednesdays, December 1, 8 & 15 10:30 AM – 11:00 AM Live on Zoom FREE For families with children up to age 5. Join children’s librarians as they incorporate music and movement, songs, rhymes, art, and great books so your child will develop the essential skills needed for kindergarten readiness. In addition, a corresponding Grab & Go Storytime Kit to extend the fun and learning will be available each Tuesday for checkout. Registration and an active email address are required. Registrants will receive a Zoom link upon registration. This link will work for all storytimes throughout the fall session. For more information or to register, visit wpbcitylibrary.org or call 561-868-7703.

Rhythm & Hues Music Class Thursdays, December 2, 9 & 16 10:30 AM – 11:00 AM Live on Zoom FREE For families with babies and children up to 5 years old. Join the creative staff from Rhythm & Hues Children’s Art & Music Center for a joyful time of music, singing, dancing, instruments, friendship, and family. Registration and an active email address are required. Registrants will receive a Zoom link upon registration. For more information or to register, visit wpbcitylibrary.org or call 561-868-7703.