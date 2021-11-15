ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CANADA STOCKS-TSX dips from record high as investors weigh inflation threat

By Fergal Smith
 3 days ago

(Adds investor quotes and details, updates prices)

* TSX ends down 85.45 points, or 0.4%, at 21,683.08

* Technology falls 0.8%; financials end 0.5% lower

* Restaurant Brands International Inc gains 1.9%.

TORONTO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell on Monday as investors took measure of recent gains ahead of domestic data this week that could provide clues on the persistence of inflation.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended down 85.45 points, or 0.4%, at 21,683.08. On Friday, the TSX posted a record closing high of 21,768.53.

“I just think people are taking a bit of a breather here,” said Michael Sprung, president at Sprung Investment Management.

“Investors are beginning to worry that inflation is not going to be as temporary or as low as originally had been hoped.”

Canada's inflation report for October is due on Wednesday. In September, inflation here climbed to an 18-year high of 4.4%.

While inflation risks have increased - driven by pandemic-induced demand shifts, supply disruptions and higher energy prices - the Bank of Canada continues to view the recent dynamics as transitory, Governor Tiff Macklem said in a newspaper opinion piece.

Still, money markets are betting that the central bank will hike interest rates here as many as five times next year.

Wall Street indexes closed out the session near the unchanged mark as rising Treasury yields dented the appetite for technology stocks.

On the TSX, the technology group fell 0.8% and financial services ended 0.5% lower. Financials account for about 30% of the Toronto market’s value.

Industrials were down 0.9%, while the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.4%.

Among stocks, Burger King-parent Restaurant Brands International Inc gained 1.9%. The company said it would buy U.S. restaurant chain Firehouse Subs for $1 billion in an all-cash deal.

Pot producer Trulieve Cannabis Corp surged to its highest level since July 2021 after it reported a 64.4% jump in quarterly revenue, but gave back much of its gains. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)

