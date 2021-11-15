ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Sudan Resists the Military Coup

thetacomaledger.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStrikes and protests return to Sudan following the recent military coup. These events are part of the larger saga of Sudan’s 2019 revolution. While martyrs are shot down, street barricades are built up. What’s next for the revolution?. On Oct. 25, 2021, the people of Sudan woke to a...

thetacomaledger.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

U.N. sees possible war crimes in "reckless" Ethiopia war as U.S. warns citizens to prepare to flee

Johannesburg — The United Nations released a report on Wednesday warning that atrocities committed by both sides in the brutal war in Ethiopia may amount to crimes against humanity, as the spreading conflict sparked a warning for U.S. citizens to prepare to leave the country. Fighting has raged in the northern Tigray region for a year now, with reports of massacres, gang-rapes and ethnic cleansing, and the war has worryingly crept closer to the capital in recent days.
WORLD
UPI News

87 teachers arrested in sit-in protesting Sudan coup

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Security forces in Sudan on Sunday arrested dozens of teachers protesting a coup that unseated the nation's prime minister last month. At least 87 teachers were arrested during demonstrations in the capital city of Khartoum in opposition to the military assuming power and appointing members of former dictator Omar al-Bashir's regime to educational roles, the Sudanese Professionals Association said.
PROTESTS
AFP

Sudan anti-coup protesters block streets

Sudanese anti-coup demonstrators built street barricades in and around the capital overnight Saturday following calls for civil disobedience to protest last month's military coup. "We will start by barricading the main streets to prepare for the mass civil disobedience on Sunday and Monday," it said, urging protesters to avoid confrontation with the security forces.
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Government#Arab Spring#Military Coup#Military Power#Protest Riot#Sudanese
BBC

Sudan coup: Protesters tear-gassed at rally in Khartoum

Sudanese security forces have fired tear gas at protesters who were taking part in pro-democracy demonstrations in the capital, Khartoum. Teachers taking part in one protest were detained by the security forces. Overnight demonstrators set up barricades for the first of two days of planned civil disobedience to protest against...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Iran shuts down newspaper just days after it published front page article linking supreme leader to poverty

Iranian authorities banned a daily newspaper on Monday after it published a front-page graphic that allegedly showed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s hand drawing the poverty line in the Islamic Republic.On Saturday, daily newspaper Kelid published a front-page article titled “Millions of Iranians living under poverty line” on the country’s economic crisis, reported Associated Press (AP).Iran’s economy has been in troubled waters since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. The crisis deepened when former US president Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the US from Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers in 2018. The resultant sanctions hurt the country’s ailing economy, which is now...
ADVOCACY
Shore News Network

Western Union resumes services in Sudan after coup

LONDON (Reuters) – Western Union Co said on Thursday it resumed services in Sudan on Tuesday, ending a week long suspension in the wake of a military coup that saw Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok placed under house arrest and top civilians detained. “Effective November 2, 2021, the temporary suspension of...
UNION, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Protests
Marietta Daily Journal

Sudan coup leader orders release of 4 ministers

Sudan’s army chief ordered the release of four government ministers detained during last week’s coup, only partly meeting a condition set by civilian politicians for engaging in dialogue to end the North African nation’s crisis. The ministers of information, trade, sports and communications will be freed on the command of...
POLITICS
BBC

Sudan coup protesters: 'They cannot kill us all'

A fortnight after Sudan's turbulent transition to democracy was hijacked by a military coup, the streets of the capital, Khartoum, remain clogged with makeshift barricades. In most places, the bricks and burnt tyres have now been pulled back to allow traffic to pass - as neighbourhoods wait to see if tense, behind-the-scenes political negotiations can unravel the coup.
PROTESTS
NPR

Sudan's Military Coup Is Threatening Its Long March Toward Democracy

In recent years, Sudan has been home to one of the most successful pro-democracy movements on the African continent. Now, a military coup threatens that movement's progress. NPR's Eyder Peralta, who has been reporting in the region, explains how it all unfolded — and what could happen next. Read more...
POLITICS
The Conversation U.S.

Ethiopia on the brink as crisis threatens 'peace and stability' of region – but what has fueled the conflict and criticism of Biden's response?

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is warning that the worsening situation in Ethiopia puts at risk the “peace and stability” of the Horn of Africa. The comments were made on Nov. 17, 2021, as Blinken began a five-day trip to Africa during which he will speak with regional leaders about concerns of an all-out civil war in the continent’s second most populous nation. The diplomatic mission follows criticism of the U.S. and the international community over its reaction to a conflict that has seen numerous accusations of war crimes. The Conversation asked Gloria Emeagwali, professor of African history at Central Connecticut...
WORLD
Axios

There will be no airlift: U.S. urges Americans to leave Ethiopia now

The Biden administration is warning Americans in Ethiopia to evacuate immediately or risk being trapped if the civil war spreads to the capital. What they're saying: State Department spokesperson Ned Price said U.S. passport holders should not expect a Kabul-style airlift if the fighting reaches Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa. That's not going to happen, Price told Axios, calling the Afghanistan withdrawal a "unique and extraordinary situation."
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Opening Africa trip, Blinken warns of threats to democracy

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Wednesday for Africans to be on guard against rising threats to democracy as he began a visit to the continent in key ally Kenya. The Biden administration has embraced Kenya, one of the most longstanding allies of the United States in Africa, and Biden invited Kenyatta as his first African leader to the White House.
U.S. POLITICS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Afghanistan: Taliban undertake military parade on US vechiles, Russian helicopters

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 15 (ANI): Hundreds of members of the Taliban on Sunday gathered upon the US-made armed vehicles to undertake a military parade in the capital of Afghanistan. This was the second time when the group has undertaken a military parade after it ousted the democratically elected government in...
MILITARY
AFP

US, Kenya press for Ethiopia ceasefire

The United States and Kenya on Wednesday pressed for a ceasefire in Ethiopia, holding out hope for a negotiated solution between the government and rebels as diplomacy intensifies over the year-long war. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on a three-nation tour of Africa that will take him to Nigeria and Senegal, also sounded a warning about a global retreat in democracy as he encouraged close ally Kenya to ensure free elections next year. The top US diplomat spoke for an hour and a half with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta at a meeting that was originally scheduled for 10 minutes. Kenyatta paid a surprise visit to Addis Ababa and met Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Sunday amid mounting alarm as Tigrayan rebels threaten to march on Ethiopia's capital.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy