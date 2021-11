SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. — With time to fill, nowhere to go and a completely new job to learn during 2020’s homebound lockdown, Skip Schumaker asked research colleagues with the San Diego Padres to send him games he could review as if managing them. The video files came outfitted with pregame intel every manager needs — from the health of players to recent bullpen usage — so he could write a lineup and know the limits of the roster as he navigated the games.

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO