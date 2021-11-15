Body found near Harrah identified as 19-year-old woman struck by car

HARRAH, Wash. — Authorities have identified 19-year-old Shawnee Meninick as the woman found dead Thursday on the side of the road in Harrah.

Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice told KAPP KVEW that the Sunday autopsy showed Meninick had been struck by a vehicle and died of “multiple blunt impact injuries.”

He said the manner of death was ruled an accident, but that could change depending on the results of the investigation.

Someone called 911 about 7 a.m. Thursday to report a dead body had been found in the 9300-block of Branch Road, in a field about 20 feet away from the roadway. The location was technically within Harrah city limits but was about a mile and a half away from the center of town.

“The body was found by a passerby after the driver found a boot in the roadway and then observed the body as the driver passed by the boot,” sheriff’s spokesperson Casey Schilperoort said.

Schilperoort said the jurisdiction over the case has been transferred to Yakama Nation Tribal Police.

Details are limited at this time, as the Yakama Nation Tribal Police Department has declined to comment on the investigation. As such, it’s unclear whether investigators believe Meninick’s death was an accident or if she was a victim of vehicular homicide.

Meninick lived in White Swan and her funeral arrangements are being handled by the Valley Hills Funeral Home in Zillah.

This is a developing news story. Another update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are revealed publically.

