ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrah, WA

Body found near Harrah identified as 19-year-old woman struck by car

By Emily Goodell
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RFWJc_0cxWU1oo00

HARRAH, Wash. — Authorities have identified 19-year-old Shawnee Meninick as the woman found dead Thursday on the side of the road in Harrah.

Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice told KAPP KVEW that the Sunday autopsy showed Meninick had been struck by a vehicle and died of “multiple blunt impact injuries.”

He said the manner of death was ruled an accident, but that could change depending on the results of the investigation.

Someone called 911 about 7 a.m. Thursday to report a dead body had been found in the 9300-block of Branch Road, in a field about 20 feet away from the roadway. The location was technically within Harrah city limits but was about a mile and a half away from the center of town.

PREVIOUS: Body found on Harrah road sparks tribal police investigation

“The body was found by a passerby after the driver found a boot in the roadway and then observed the body as the driver passed by the boot,” sheriff’s spokesperson Casey Schilperoort said.

Schilperoort said the jurisdiction over the case has been transferred to Yakama Nation Tribal Police.

Details are limited at this time, as the Yakama Nation Tribal Police Department has declined to comment on the investigation. As such, it’s unclear whether investigators believe Meninick’s death was an accident or if she was a victim of vehicular homicide.

Meninick lived in White Swan and her funeral arrangements are being handled by the Valley Hills Funeral Home in Zillah.

This is a developing news story. Another update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are revealed publically.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: Body found on orchard in Parker was shot + autopsy reveals victim’s identity

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
County
Yakima County, WA
City
White Swan, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Harrah, WA
City
Ellensburg, WA
City
Zillah, WA
Yakima County, WA
Crime & Safety
Harrah, WA
Crime & Safety
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Yakima police have solved 100% of the city’s homicides in 2021 thanks to witnesses, SafeCam program

YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima police have solved 100% of the city’s murders this year and are crediting their high clearance rate to increased help from community members. “Some of it is the fact that the public is willing to stay around and give us information,” Capt. Jay Seely said. “Some of these crimes have happened around video surveillance and people have been forthcoming with their Ring videos or their doorbell surveillance … as part of our SafeCam program.”
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Man killed in Kennewick shooting Monday night

NEW DETAILS: Kennewick gunshot victim was a 22-year-old man who knew his killer KENNEWICK, Wash. —  Detectives are investigating a homicide in Kennewick after a man was shot and killed Monday night. Police say they were called around 10:40 p.m. to an apartment in the 1300 block of W 10th Ave after reports of shots fired. When they arrived, officers...
KENNEWICK, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dead Body#The Kapp Kvew News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Prosser driver hurt, 2 cars totaled in crash on I-82 in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — A 26-year-old from Prosser was hurt after a distracted teenager crashed into their vehicle on the eastbound lane of I-82 near the exit to Richland. According to the Washington State Patrol and Trooper Chris Thorson, the accident occurred around 7:46 a.m. on Tuesday, November 16. A 17-year-old from Benton City trailed the Prosser man while he drove a late-90s Honda Accord.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
1K+
Followers
211
Post
171K+
Views
ABOUT

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

 http://www.yaktrinews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy