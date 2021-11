The Carolina Panthers made headlines on Thursday with the news that they met with and then signed former No. 1 overall draft pick Cam Newton back to the franchise. But while the return of Newton generated some buzz in the league, fans will have to wait a while to see him in action. Carolina coach Matt Rhule said on Thursday that P.J. Walker will start this weekend, while the team works on getting Newton up to speed so he can start.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO