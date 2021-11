Hanukkah is a special festival that comes alive each year with rich traditions and practices. One of the most important holidays in the Jewish faith, “Chanukah” is an eight-day celebration of a miracle that took place around 200 B.C. Playing dreidel, lighting the menorah candles, and spending time with loved ones are just a few ways to celebrate these days of light. After all, it’s one of the more celebrated holidays in America!

