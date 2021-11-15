NT Covid update: ‘serious escalation’ as cases spread in remote Indigenous community

Northern Territory chief minister Michael Gunner says authorities are concerned for vulnerable remote Indigenous communities like Robinson River as nine new Covid cases spark NT lockdowns.

The Northern Territory is facing a “very serious escalation” in its Covid-19 outbreak, after nine new cases were recorded overnight.

All of the new cases are First Nations people, bringing the total to 11.

Senator Malarndirri McCarthy says her sister is the source of the outbreak in Robinson River, along with a 43-year-old vaccinated Aboriginal man, who also tested positive on Monday.

“I’d like to say a personal message and that is that to my sister, who is the source of the Covid infection in Robinson River, our thoughts and prayers are with her and our family,” McCarthy told reporters on Tuesday.

“I’d like to say to families in Robinson River and Borroloola to get yourselves tested with the teams that are out there, and to make sure that you look out for one another.”

NT Chief Minister Michael Gunner announced the extension of the lockdown order for Katherine to Monday, and introduced a mask mandate across the Territory until Monday.

“This is a lot of cases. This is a case in a remote community, These are all Aboriginal Territorians. This makes real every fear that we’ve had,” he said.

“This is obviously a serious escalation in the Covid-19 situation in the Northern Territory. A major contact tracing effort has been under way since the first case we reported yesterday.”

“I need all symptomatic Territorians to get tested. We want to see a testing response across the territory,” Gunner said.

Gunner listed Katherine Hospital and MacFarlane Primary School as venues of concern, urging anyone who’s visited the two sites recently to get tested.

The new cases include a 71-year old man, a 16 year-old girl, five-year-old twin girls and a 65-year-old woman, who has been admitted to Royal Darwin Hospital. Four women, aged 62, 40, 38 and 22 have all tested positive.

Deputy Chief Health Officer, Dr Charles Pain said everyone had been compliant with contact tracing, which were in a “desperate” race to get ahead of the outbreak.

“We’re in a desperate race to track this down. We are now in a clearly very serious situation.”

“We can see how fast it can spread. We don’t know how far it is spread. We really need our community, please, to come forward and get tested at this stage.”

Health officials believe the 43-year-old man who tested positive along with McCarthy’s sister, could have been infectious since 10 November.

Gunner said the remote community lockdown was the most serious Covid update he had to give since the beginning of the pandemic.

“It is not a scenario we wanted, but we knew this day would come,” Gunner told reporters on Monday.

“But we are ready for this.”

People living in affected areas will only be able to leave their homes for the five permitted reasons and have been urged to send one person to the supermarket at a time.

Alongside the lockdown, health officials have already been deployed to affected areas for a testing and vaccine blitz.

They are also working around the clock to prepare a list of exposure sites.

Gunner said officials were yet to find a clear link between Monday’s cases and previous cases linked to the recent Darwin/Katherine cluster.

“We have always been concerned for our remote communities, because of their mobility and vulnerability, especially since Delta has emerged,” he said.

“This is not a white fella disease, Covid doesn’t discriminate. Get the jab.”

Roughly 350 people live at the Robinson River community, with 77% of those living there fully vaccinated while 87% have received their first dose.

Health teams are also being sent to nearby remote communities.

The tough restrictions come after Darwin and Katherine were plunged into short lockdowns earlier this month.