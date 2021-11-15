ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simon Baker's ex Laura May Gibbs breaks her silence on their split as she insists they're still friends and denies they broke up because she attended an anti-vaccine mandate protest

By Monique Friedlander
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Laura May Gibbs has spoken publicly for the first time about her split from Hollywood star Simon Baker.

The Byron Bay activewear designer, 36, categorically denied rumours the actor, 52, broke up with her because she attended an anti-vaccine mandate protest.

Laura slammed this 'false narrative' about their split in a lengthy Instagram post on Monday, declaring it was 'simply not true'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aUOMy_0cxWSM3Y00
Having her say: Simon Baker's (left) ex Laura May Gibbs (right) has denied rumours the actor broke up with her because she attended an anti-vaccine mandate protest. Pictured in March

Laura insisted their split was amicable, adding: 'I never discuss my private life, but I will say this - the friendship and respect I share with [Simon] runs too deep for the media's noise to have any true impact in our lives.'

The businesswoman also defended her decision to protest against vaccine mandates at the NSW-Queensland border last Sunday.

The demonstration was part of a series of rallies across the country against mandatory Covid jabs for certain industries and occupations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xnp7b_0cxWSM3Y00
Unrelated to the protest: Laura slammed this 'false narrative' about their split in a lengthy Instagram post on Monday, declaring it was 'simply not true' 

'I care about these people. I care about my staff and community, without division or prejudice,' she wrote.

'Regardless of our differences we are moving through this time together. The decisions being made by those in power effect all of us, including our children and their future freedoms.'

Laura said she'd long been an advocate for 'freedom of speech and choice' - even before vaccine mandates were put in place.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xyVJt_0cxWSM3Y00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D6DQf_0cxWSM3Y00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cGNBs_0cxWSM3Y00
'I won't apologise': She also defended her decision to protest against vaccine mandates at the NSW-Queensland border last Sunday. The demonstration was part of a series of rallies across the country against mandatory Covid jabs for certain industries and occupations

She wrote: 'I won't apologise for voicing my concerns, when I see so many struggling, losing their livelihoods and being silenced, shamed and ridiculed for wanting to ask questions.'

'Activism is important to me, I've attended numerous environmental rallies and Indigenous rights protests, and taken action in all of these areas. If the media is going to cover issues I make a stand on, then report the full scope of the matter - and while you're at it, lead with my name,' she added.

Her post comes a week after Simon's spokesperson confirmed he and Laura had quietly parted ways several months ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DBCrs_0cxWSM3Y00
Controversy: Laura made headlines in October after her activewear brand Nagnata announced it would not reopen its Byron Bay store until unvaccinated customers were allowed to enter

The reason for their split has not been made public.

The couple were last pictured together in August, laughing and joking during a trip to the beach in Byron Bay.

Laura made headlines in October after her activewear brand Nagnata announced it would not reopen its Byron Bay store until unvaccinated customers were legally allowed to shop there.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iroVA_0cxWSM3Y00
Hmm: Nagnata uploaded this photo of three models of different ethnicities, alongside a declaration that the brand would 'reopen when ALL are welcome without fear of judgement' 

Nagnata uploaded a photo to Instagram of three models of different ethnicities, alongside a declaration that the brand would 'reopen when ALL are welcome without fear of judgement'.

The lengthy caption spoke about the importance of 'inclusivity' and opposing 'discrimination' when it comes to the Covid-19 vaccine.

Vaccinations are vital to reducing the spread of preventable diseases, and any suggestion otherwise flies in the face of science and the advice of medical experts around the globe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AWKrh_0cxWSM3Y00
Post: The lengthy caption spoke about the importance of 'inclusivity' and opposing 'discrimination' when it comes to the Covid-19 vaccine

The coronavirus vaccine is a safe and vital measure being taken to protect the community from the spread of the virus.

Simon and Laura first sparked romance rumours in February after they were pictured frolicking in the surf together in Byron Bay.

The pair are said to have met in Byron, where Laura's sustainable fashion design studio is based near his farm in Nashua.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ghBlO_0cxWSM3Y00
Home grown: The couple met in Byron, where her sustainable fashion design studio is based near his farm in Nashua 

News of the couple's relationship came weeks after Simon announced his split from wife Rebecca Rigg on January 29.

The pair told PEOPLE in a joint statement: 'We remain close friends and our three children will always be the most important focus of our lives.'

But according to Fox News, they actually split nine months earlier, in April last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uwAxa_0cxWSM3Y00
Case of the ex: News of Simon's relationship came weeks after he announced his split from wife Rebecca Rigg, 53, (left) on January 29. Pictured together in January 2019

Simon met Rebecca in the early '90s and they married in 1998 after five years of living together. They share three children, Stella, 27, Claude, 22, and Harry, 19.

Rebecca is best known for her roles in movies Fatty Finn and Ellie Parker, and also had a minor role alongside Tom Cruise in Jerry Maguire.

Simon found success on TV shows such as The Mentalist and The Guardian, as well as movies like The Devil Wears Prada.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hxKvy_0cxWSM3Y00
Amicable: The pair told PEOPLE in a joint statement: 'We remain close friends and our three children will always be the most important focus of our lives.' Pictured in June 2010

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

