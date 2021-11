HARRISBURG – Legislation that would permit home-schooled students to attend up to four academic classes at their local public school and participate in co-curricular activities, as well as having access to programs offered at Career and Technical Education centers has passed the PA House. House Bill 1041 was sponsored by Bedford County Rep. Jesse Topper, who was a home education graduate. Topper added that families of home-schooled students pay taxes and supplementing home education courses with classes offered by their local public school would allow families to maximize the educational potential for their children. House Bill 1041 now goes to the state Senate for consideration.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 9 DAYS AGO