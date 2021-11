The “Party Down” revival has officially been ordered to series at Starz, Variety has confirmed. In addition, original series stars Adam Scott, Jane Lynch, Ken Marino, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen and Megan Mullally have all signed on to return to the six-episode limited series. Lizzy Caplan is not expected to return due to scheduling conflicts, with the actress recently landing leading roles in both a “Fatal Attraction” series at Paramount Plus and “Fleishman Is in Trouble” at FX on Hulu. Development on the revival was first reported in March. The original series ran on Starz for two seasons between 2009 and 2010. The...

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO