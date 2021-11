A Michigan man finally gets his shot at spinning the big wheel. Steven Page is a contestant on “Wheel of Fortune,” airing tonight. Page, who was born and raised in Lansing and is a 2005 graduate of J.W. Sexton High School, is currently a news producer living in Washington, D.C. He says he still has a lot of family and friends who live in the area and he tries to get home to visit at least once every other month.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO