Saquon Barkley practicing for Giants on Monday

By VisionTim says:
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRunning back Saquon Barkley has missed the last four games with an ankle injury, but it looks like he may make it back for next Monday’s game against the Buccaneers. Barkley...

The Spun

Joe Judge Offers 2-Word Update On RB Saquon Barkley

The New York Giants have not had running back Saquon Barkley in the lineup since Week 5, when he sprained his ankle against the Dallas Cowboys. Barkley has missed the last four games, but when the team returned to practice from its bye on Tuesday, he was out on the field and getting in some work. Reports indicated the former No. 2 overall pick looked “pretty good” during the session.
Newsday

Giants' Saquon Barkley and Xavier McKinney removed from COVID-19 list

Saquon Barkley can’t catch a break. Barkley was removed from the COVID-19 list on Friday morning and was allowed to return to the Giants’ practice facility. But the running back did not practice, and without a chance to test his injured left ankle, was ruled out of Sunday’s home game against the Raiders.
Sterling Shepard
Yardbarker

Giants Injury Updates: Two receivers returning to full health, Saquon Barkley’s ankle

The New York Giants are preparing to take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon, and it will be another uphill battle with injuries persisting on offense. The Giants were forced to play without Kenny Golladay, Saquon Barkley, and a limited Kadarius Toney last Monday against the Kansas City Chiefs, but they’re aiming to return several players to full health, who should contribute heavily towards a more efficient unit.
New York Post

Saquon Barkley faces uphill battle to be ready for Sunday

Joe Judge always is searching for a reason to be optimistic about an injured player’s chance to play in the next game. The Giants head coach can’t find one with running back Saquon Barkley, who spent his second consecutive day away from the team’s facility while in the COVID-19 protocol. Barkley missed the previous three games with a sprained ankle, and Sunday was circled as a possible return to action before this latest complication all but ruled out that possibility.
CBS Sports

Week 9 final injury reports: Giants rule out Saquon Barkley; Panthers list Sam Darnold as questionable

Teams across the league are putting the finishing touches on their week of practice leading up to the full Week 9 slate. This upcoming weekend in the NFL has a number of notable matchups, including Cardinals-49ers, Packers-Chiefs and Titans-Rams, to name a few. What each of those games have in common, however, is that injuries (or a player's unavailability) are at the forefront, which brings us to the main subject of this piece.
chatsports.com

Devontae Booker will get opportunities, even with Saquon Barkley back

The Giants are hoping their top running back will be healthy enough to play in their next game. They think Saquon Barkley has a chance to play in that game, too. OK, so that’s a little bit of a joke. Barkley, who has missed the past four games with an ankle injury, is still the team’s starter and one of the centerpieces of the offense who it very much wants and needs to return to the field. He’ll be evaluated in the team’s bye week workouts over the coming days after spending time away from the building during the Giants’ COVID-19 testing troubles last week and the plan is to have him and his dynamic playmaking back in the fold when they face the Bucs on Nov.
chatsports.com

Giants running back situation muddled with Saquon Barkley backup Devontae Booker on sidelines

The Giants may need Saquon Barkley back more than they realized. While the running back seems to be on a path to return to game action on Monday night against the Bucs, the player who has stepped in for him during most of his four-game recovery from a sprained ankle was unable to participate in Wednesday’s workout. Devontae Booker, who injured his hip late in the win over the Raiders before the bye week, spent time with trainers on the side during the portion of the practice open to media viewing.
phillyvoice.com

Fantasy football injuries: The latest on Aaron Jones, updates on Saquon Barkley, Kyler Murray, Alvin Kamara and more

There were not a ton of significant fantasy-relevant injuries in Week 10, which is nice — but Aaron Jones owners are certainly not happy. Aside from the Packers star running back, a few minor setbacks to players like Dallas Goedert and Baker Mayfield lead the injury report from the week that was. We've also included some updates on players working toward a return in Week 11, like Alvin Kamara, Saquon Barkley and Kyler Murray.
12up

Saquon Barkley looks ready to rock for Week 11

Due to injuries, we've barely seen Saquon Barkley really get into rhythm this season. Last year, Barkley tore his ACL and it was a real bummer to see for the young star running back. Now, though, Barkley is working his way back and it's looking like he'll be ready to...
profootballnetwork.com

Fantasy Injury Report: Saquon Barkley, Aaron Jones, CeeDee Lamb injury updates

While rankings and projections are beneficial, few things are more important in fantasy football than following injury updates. Injuries not only impact the player in question but the teammates and the offenses around them. Here’s an update on some critical injury reports to watch and their fantasy football impact. Fantasy...
