Arkansas State

Watch: Ed Orgeron discusses LSU’s loss to Arkansas during press conference Monday

By Richie Mills
WNTZ
WNTZ
 3 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron spoke with reporters on Monday about the Tigers’ 16-13 overtime loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks Saturday.

LSU is currently 4-6 on the season.

The Tigers host ULM Saturday night in a non-conference matchup.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m.

