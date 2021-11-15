Watch: Ed Orgeron discusses LSU’s loss to Arkansas during press conference Monday
BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron spoke with reporters on Monday about the Tigers’ 16-13 overtime loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks Saturday.
LSU is currently 4-6 on the season.
The Tigers host ULM Saturday night in a non-conference matchup.
