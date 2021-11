The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee is being honored for its efforts to encourage student voting participation. The ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge presented its 2021 Best Action Plan Award to the university. UWM also won the Wisconsin Campus Voting Challenge award for four-year institutions from the same organization. And UWM at Waukesha and UWM at Washington County won the same award for two-year institutions. (The same action plan applied to both campuses.)

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 11 DAYS AGO