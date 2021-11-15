ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federal infrastructure package signed into law

Cover picture for the articleAfter months of back and forth, the historic infrastructure bill has been signed into law by President Joe Biden. The $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill will deliver $550 billion of new federal investments in infrastructure over...

Louisiana Illuminator

U.S. House censures Arizona’s Paul Gosar, boots him from committees

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House voted 223-207 Wednesday to censure Arizona Republican Rep. Paul Gosar and strip him of his committee assignments, following his social media post of a manipulated cartoon that depicted him attacking Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and President Joe Biden. Republican Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois voted […] The post U.S. House censures Arizona’s Paul Gosar, boots him from committees appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
AOL Corp

McCarthy tries to tamp down Republican infighting over infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON — House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy sought to navigate the delicate intraparty divisions over the new infrastructure law, making the case on Tuesday that Republicans should focus on criticizing Democrats instead of each other. At a closed-door House Republican caucus meeting, McCarthy called on lawmakers to stay unified and...
CBS 42

WATCH: Mayor Woodfin discusses Biden’s $1T infrastructure deal

President Joe Biden signed his hard-fought $1 trillion infrastructure deal into law Monday before a bipartisan, celebratory crowd on the White House lawn, declaring that the new infusion of cash for roads, bridges, ports and more is going to make life “change for the better” for the American people.
TIME

In Washington, ‘Bipartisan’ Can Mean a Lot of Things

This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox every weekday. Lest you missed the rollout of the infrastructure package President Joe Biden signed into law yesterday, he used the word “bipartisan” five times in an unusually efficient 11 minutes of remarks.
MarketWatch

Pelosi: House vote on Biden's social-spending bill could occur as soon as today

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said her chamber was close to advancing Democrats' social-spending and climate bill, saying a vote "hopefully will take place later this afternoon." House Democrats have been expected to vote this week on the nearly $2 trillion Build Back Better Act that President Joe Biden has been promoting, while Republicans have continued to criticize the measure amid the highest inflation in three decades. A small group of moderate Democrats has demanded a Congressional Budget Office analysis of the bill before moving forward, and Pelosi said during a news conference that she expected "final CBO estimates later this afternoon, hopefully by five o'clock."
