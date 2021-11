After a year of miscalculations, investigations and increasing board scrutiny, the two top leaders at the state’s pension plan for school teachers are leaving their posts. In separate resolutions, the Public School Employees Retirement System board accepted executive director Glen Grell’s retirement effective Feb. 28, 2022, with Grell moving to a position of senior advisor effective Jan. 1, 2022. Jim Grossman, PSERS’ chief investment officer, will retire effective May 1, 2022. Grossman will also move to a senior advisor post effective Dec. 9 of this year.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO