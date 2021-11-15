Rike’s Holiday Windows display returning this week

Rike's Holiday Windows (ron valle)

DAYTON — A holiday tradition at the Schuster Center will be on display this week.

The Rike’s Holiday Windows will be on display for the public from November 19 until December 31, 2021.

The display features animated elves, animals and other figures performing shows such as “The Nutcracker” and “The North pole.”

Four more windows were revealed in 2019, including “Woodland,” “Silent Night,” “Snow Day,” and “Christmastime,” each with characters from the original windows as well as some newly discovered and donated figures.

Display hours will be Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The windows may be unavailable during a special event in the Schuster Center and to the general public when a ticketed performance is underway, according to a release from Dayton Live.

©2021 Cox Media Group