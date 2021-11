This week, we again recognize our veterans for their verified services to our beloved country. Sometimes I fear we take for granted the freedoms that we so generously enjoy. Why do you think so many others from foreign lands desire to come to our country? They realize the advantages and privileges they would be afforded by living here. That has been made possible by the sacrifices that have been given on our behalf by our beloved veterans. I heard an anthem this past weekend performed by an orchestra and choir that surely must describe how our veterans feel about our country.

