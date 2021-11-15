Thankful Thursday: Grateful for our veterans and their sacrifices

Veterans Day 2021 might feel a little different for those who served and for the rest of us who are the beneficiaries of our veterans’ service and sacrifice. For the first time in nearly two decades, our armed forces will no longer be serving in Afghanistan. While polls showed disentanglement from America’s longest war was favored by most Americans, the chaotic withdrawal was painful for many veterans, even traumatic for some who had served there. This served as a reminder that we must never forget our national commitment to those who served, even as our nation’s battles and our service members’ deployments become chapters in our history.

