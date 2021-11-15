ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Thankful Thursday: Grateful for our veterans and their sacrifices

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, Living Local’s Thankful Thursday pays tribute to the soldiers, sailors, marines, and airmen...

The Blade

Markey: Veterans define service and sacrifice

If we take a few steps back and look at the big picture, Veterans Day should humble the masses to their core. The folks who have taken the oath, worn the uniform, and in some cases put their lives on the line to protect their fellow Americans — they are often the best of us.
Gaston Gazette

Students honor veterans as they learn of sacrifice

Victory Christian Academy students honored military veterans Friday with a service and breakfast. The program was not only to honor veterans leading into the Veterans Day holiday next week, but to also give students insight into the sacrifices made for them, said fifth grade teacher Becky Staggs. "It is important...
whitewaterbanner.com

Thank You to Our Veterans for Your Service to Our Country; A Veteran’s Story Shared

(Source: Wikipedia) Veterans Day (originally known as Armistice Day) is a federal holiday in the United States observed annually on November 11, for honoring military veterans, that is, persons who have served in the United States Armed Forces (and were discharged under conditions other than dishonorable). It coincides with other holidays including Armistice Day and Remembrance Day which are celebrated in other countries that mark the anniversary of the end of World War I. Major hostilities of World War I were formally ended at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918, when the Armistice with Germany went into effect. At the urging of major U.S. veteran organizations, Armistice Day was renamed Veterans Day in 1954.
Person
Scott Hall
pipestonestar.com

thanks to our veterans and active duty soldiers

Today is November 11 – the day we set aside each year to recognize and honor all those who have served and are serving in the military forces of the United States. There are so many things we need to keep in mind on this day, foremost being the great sacrifices made by every person wearing a uniform: time away from home and family and ongoing threat of harm – both physical and emotional. Our continued freedom exists because of the willingness of these brave men and women to make these sacrifices.
Journal Inquirer

Of service and sacrifice: Windsor Locks honors veterans with handmade quilts and heartfelt thanks

WINDSOR LOCKS — The town’s senior center — along with a caravan of vehicles driven by staff members, town officials, residents, a busload of Windsor Locks High School students, and members of the Police and Fire departments — surprised six veterans on Wednesday with handmade quilts and heartfelt thanks for their service and sacrifice for the nation.
Sun Chronicle

Our View: The many ways we can thank our veterans

“It’s about how we treat our veterans every single day of the year. It’s about making sure they have the care they need and the benefits that they’ve earned when they come home. It’s about serving all of you as well as you’ve served the United States of America.”. —...
SoJO 104.9

Let’s Take A Heartfelt Moment To Thank Our Veterans

I just wanted to take a minute to salute our heroic Veterans today. Thank you to all who have served and to all who have made the ultimate sacrifice for the freedoms we enjoy. It is not lost on me that every time Lou and I are granted the privilege to speak freely over our airwaves, someone fought for that freedom. Today and always we thank our military veterans from the bottom of our hearts.
CBS 46

Veterans grateful for Veterans Day celebrations in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA (CBS46) — Communities in the metro Atlanta area celebrated Veterans Day today with parades and ceremonies. Many Veterans Day celebrations were canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. “It’s a time to recognize and honor and pay homage to the people that paid the sacrifices so we can...
WMBF

‘We’re so grateful and thankful’: Grand Strand Marine veteran receives mortgage-free home

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Retired United States Marines SSG. Eric Fisher and his family received the keys to their new mortgage-free home Thursday in Myrtle Beach. Fisher dreamed of serving in the military as a child, and once he got to high school and saw the recruiters, he knew he wanted to be a United States Marine. He enlisted in 2007, serving for almost 10 years - including deployments to Kuwait, Afghanistan and Bahrain.
Wicked Local

Marblehead once again honors veterans in Abbot Hall

After two years away the Veterans Day service returned to Abbot Hall Thursday with all the tradition residents expected. “It was a wonderful day,” said Veterans Agent Dave Rodgers, who moderated the event. “Finally we could get back to this beautiful hall.”. Veterans Day ceremonies were held outside in 2020...
nny360.com

Veterans sacrifice themselves to benefit us

Today on Veterans Day, we observe the love for country and bravery of our veterans. I have watched over the past few years the movement to pay tribute to our soldiers and thank them for their service. On so many levels, the word “service” misses the very heart of what...
Daily Herald

Prince of Peace School Thanks Our Veterans

Prince of Peace students made an assortment of poppies to celebrate our veterans. They learned about the history of the "Buddy Poppy" and its significance to remember those who have served our country. The school hallway displays a variety of origami, painted, dyed, tissue paper and hand cut poppies. This art installation represents our thankfulness to honor those who have made great sacrifices to keep our nation safe.
Caledonian Record-News

Anson Tebbetts: Grateful For Veterans & Farmers

November: a month of transition; a time to reflect and give thanks. We honor our community and the many ways that our fellow Vermonters contribute to our collective well-being. We are grateful for our harvest and being able to share our abundance.
Republic

Editorial: Veterans deserve our thanks, appreciation

Veterans Day 2021 might feel a little different for those who served and for the rest of us who are the beneficiaries of our veterans’ service and sacrifice. For the first time in nearly two decades, our armed forces will no longer be serving in Afghanistan. While polls showed disentanglement from America’s longest war was favored by most Americans, the chaotic withdrawal was painful for many veterans, even traumatic for some who had served there. This served as a reminder that we must never forget our national commitment to those who served, even as our nation’s battles and our service members’ deployments become chapters in our history.
iosconews.com

Hale Veterans remember sacrifices for freedom

HALE – To commemorate the United States of America’s Veterans for their service, two public services were put on in Hale. Veterans at the Hale American Legion spoke on their past service, the importance of their work, and the importance of remembering them. It was a day of remembrance as...
vtcng.com

Card of thanks to all who came out to support our veterans

Mother Nature smiled upon our Veterans Day event in Stowe on Nov. 11. Since we moved this year’s event outdoors, that was a risk, but morning dawned with clear skies and decent temperatures. Thank you to the Stowe Community Church for use of its kitchen to perk our coffee and...
