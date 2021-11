Marvel's Hawkeye TV series has released a brand new poster, which shows archers Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) notching their arrows and getting ready for a fight. As a reminder that Hawkeye is premiering during the Holiday season, this new poster is decorated in the colorful artwork of Christmas tree ornaments. The poster also reminds fans that Hawkeye will be getting a two-episode premiere on November 24th, when the show hits Disney+. While this one-sheet is clearly a simple photoshop job with the same Barton and Bishop transparency that's on all of the Hawkeye marketing, it 'still does the job of lifting the spirit in the way that only the holidays can!

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO