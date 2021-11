Contrary to popular belief, cowboys do cry...just ask Chancey Williams. "This is one of my favorite songs I've written,” Williams says of the very subject touched on in his new single, “Blame It on the Rain,” which premieres exclusively via Taste of Country. “Trent Willmon and I wrote it about how a lot of cowboys don't want to admit when they get down or cry, so they find a way to say it must be something else. We love the song.”

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO