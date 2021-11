Musician and cookbook author Trisha Yearwood has won over many hearts with her music and her love for food. As per the Food Network, Yearwood is the author of cookbooks such as "Home Cooking With Trisha Yearwood," "Georgia Cooking in an Oklahoma Kitchen," and her latest, "Trisha's Kitchen," which she dished about with us. She has also entertained her fans with a cooking series of her own, "Trisha's Southern Kitchen."

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO