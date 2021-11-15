ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auditor: Lottery needs broader authority to look for fraud

By Associated Press
 3 days ago
Lottery (Jodi Jacobson/iStock, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s auditor general says lawmakers should give the state lottery broader legal authority to investigate frequent and repeated winning claims by individual lottery players to prevent fraud.

The recommendation Monday to lawmakers by Auditor General Tim DeFoor was part of a performance audit that looked at various aspects of the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The lottery collects information on people who file winning claims and has the legal authority to investigate winning claims by retailers. But DeFoor says it does not use the information to look for patterns that could indicate fraud and does not believe it has legal authority to investigate non-retailer players.

