ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

11 Bands That Are Leading the Classic Rock Revival

By Lauryn Schaffner
Z94
Z94
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The general sound, aesthetic and attitude of rock music has changed greatly throughout the decades. The blues is where it all started, and it eventually evolved into rockabilly and regular rock 'n' roll in the 1950s. By the mid-to-late 1960s, there was psychedelic rock, and then some artists started using a...

z94.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

The 15 worst albums by classic bands, from Led Zeppelin to Queen

Rock’n’roll musicians have a habit of thinking of themselves like secular gods, but the truth is they’re not infallible. No matter how successful a band may or may not have been in the past, there’s never any guarantee their next record will live up to the heights they’ve previously scaled. Sometimes, everything that once went right just all goes wrong.There are often extenuating circumstances, of course. Band members may leave due to death, drugs or just good old-fashioned “musical differences”, or an ambitious new direction may turn out to be more like a swerve into oncoming traffic.Whatever the cause, the...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Ginger Wildheart: the Classic Rock interview

He’s the guy whose band The Wildhearts took off like a rocket in the early 90s – and he hasn’t returned to earth yet. He’s the guy who got fired from The Quireboys in the late 80s because he had the best haircut; well, that and his early adoption of speed and coke and thrash and pop and booze – lots of booze – and distorted guitars and…
MUSIC
mpacorn.com

Thoroughly good to be bad with Thorogood rock band

The blues-based rock band George Thorogood and the Destroyers will bring the Good To Be Bad Tour: 45 Years of Rock to the Fred Kavli Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Wed., Nov. 10 at 2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. Since 1976, the band has sold over 15 million albums,...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
talentrecap.com

‘Clash of the Cover Bands’ Recap: 90s Nostalgia Groups Rock The Judges

Tonight Clash of the Cover Bands had us all in our feelings with the 90s rock theme. They’re paying tribute to 90s groups that changed the face of rock. Before either cover band took to the stage, the judges said they’re looking for groups that will not only look like the band, but have the same angst as some of the large names in alternative music.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Bands#Classic Rock#Rock Music#Glam Rock#Psychedelic Rock#Aerosmith
Connersville News-Examiner

Local band wants to rock

They all started out in different bands; after several years, five musicians came together and formed a band of their own, “Stitch.”. Tyson Russell – vocalist, Adam Runyon – drummer, Jay Haas – bassist, Tom Ripberger – guitar/backup vocals, and Tyler Evens – guitarist, make up the modern heavy rock band.
MUSIC
Sonoma Index Tribune

Classic rock tale of music and marijuana

Ever since the dawn of man, humans have been looking for ways to make themselves feel better. Going beyond food, shelter and clothing…humans enjoy feeling good. Music, perhaps beating on a log with a stick, has long been one of the methods of soothing the savage beast. Another soothing method,...
SONOMA, CA
963xke.com

Legendary rock band Chicago to play at the Embassy

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Embassy Theatre announced on Monday that iconic rock band Chicago will make a stop at the Embassy Theatre on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 7 p.m. Chicago is hailed as one of the “most important bands in music since the dawn of the rock and roll era,” by former President Bill Clinton. This legendary rock and roll band with horns came in as the highest charting American band in Billboard Magazine’s Top 125 Artists Of All Time.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Columbian

Rock band Gypsy fetes its 50th

MINNEAPOLIS — Even though he was in the throes of COVID-19, veteran Minneapolis rock singer James “Owl” Walsh refused to go to a hospital. “With what I heard about being intubated from my doctor, I said no,” explained Walsh, who was concerned about his singing voice, not to mention the atrial fibrillation he’d been contending with.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
FMX 94.5

8 Bands That Defined Southern Rock For Me

I'm glad I got the opportunity to write about this. Southern rock became a thing about the same time I became a teen. For that reason, the sub-genre was ingrained in me. I was fortunate enough to see most of these bands live which was even better because most embraced a really cool jammy type of performance that you know was unique to that one night. I hope you enjoy some of these memories as much as I did writing about them.
LUBBOCK, TX
thebrag.com

An all-male rock band have changed their “misgendered name” Girl Band

An all-male rock band have decided to change their name from Girl Band, apologising for using a “misgendered name.”. The Irish four-piece announced their decision to change their name in a Twitter statement. “We will no longer be performing or releasing records under the name Girl Band,” they wrote. “We...
MUSIC
106.3 The Buzz

Why Led Zeppelin Added a Second Singer for ‘Battle of Evermore’

It makes sense that a band as prodigiously talented as Led Zeppelin would rarely enlist outside collaborators, but on their untitled fourth album — colloquially known as Led Zeppelin IV — the quartet broke tradition and recruited singer-songwriter Sandy Denny to record the only vocal duet in their catalog: the elegiac folk ballad "The Battle of Evermore."
THEATER & DANCE
CHICAGO READER

Chicago band Miirrors make anthemic alt-rock with glitter and promise

Chicago band Miirrors have cultivated an aura of mystery. Photos of them are hard to come by, and they’ve been reticent even about confirming their personnel. Still, some info has percolated out since they began releasing singles a couple years ago, and we now know the band’s core is multi-instrumentalist Brian McSweeney and drummer Shawn Rios. And while they’re a little shy of the spotlight, they don’t make much of a secret of their influences. McSweeney’s soaring tenor vocals and the band’s high-gloss atmospheric production vibrate intensely between the landscapes defined by Radiohead and Automatic for the People-era R.E.M. The best-known Mirrors release so far is a 2019 cover of Jeff Buckley’s “Gunshot Glitter,” with drummer Matt Johnson (who recorded and toured with Buckley) providing the engine for an oceanic blast of schmaltz rock that manages to out-emote the notoriously expressive singer-songwriter’s original version. “Sinistry,” released in February 2020, has a more driving beat and some gritty guitar squall, while retaining an anthemic sound big enough to level stadiums. A live version of the song on last spring’s quarantine charity compilation Situation Chicago 2 (Quiet Pterodactyl) indicates that the band are more than up to reproducing its polish onstage. You can never predict the whims of a fickle public, but as Miirrors work on their first full-length album, they certainly seem to have all the elements in place to be the next big thing.
CHICAGO, IL
Bradford Era

KISS tribute band to rock Struthers Library Theatre

WARREN — A tribute to hard rocker Hall-of-Famers, KISS — called the KISS Army — will be presented at 8 p.m. on Saturday at the Struthers Library Theatre on 302 W. Third Street. KISS concerts were always more than mere concerts; they were musical, theatrical, special-effects stage shows. The tribute...
STRUTHERS, OH
Z94

The 10 ‘Saxiest’ Rock + Metal Songs, Chosen by Rivers of Nihil’s Adam Biggs

The evolution of Pennsylvania's tech-death/prog metal leaders Rivers of Nihil has been remarkable to watch unfold over the last decade. With their latest album, The Work, they've continued to mature while expanding on the new elements of their style present on 2018's brilliant Where Owls Know My Name — the saxophone. So bassist Adam Biggs is here to school you in the 10 'Saxiest' Rock + Metal Songs.
MUSIC
Traverse City Record-Eagle

Snacks and Five: Band aims high with reggae-driven rock and funk

TRAVERSE CITY — For Traverse City’s Jack Fivecoate, arriving at Snacks and Five’s “high-energy, jam rock-funk wrapped in a reggae blanket” came after an unusual globe-trotting journey. Starting to play guitar and harmonica at age 13, Fivecoate participated in choir and played in various bands while attending Traverse City Central...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
capcity.news

Classic rock band ‘Chicago’ coming to Cheyenne Civic Center in April

CHEYENNE, Wyo, – Officials with Cheyenne Events announced today, November 15th, 2021 that the iconic rock band “Chicago” will be performing at the Cheyenne Civic Center in Spring of 2022. “Hailed as one of the “most important bands in music since the dawn of the rock and roll era,” the...
CHEYENNE, WY
Z94

Z94

Lawton, OK
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
728K+
Views
ABOUT

Z94 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://z94.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy