“Congratulations, you’ve been elected to the hardest eboard position!” Deputy Treasurer of SAAC junior Cole Okuno declared at the beginning of the business manager training session of Fall Leadership Training. Okuno and SAAC Treasurer junior Murimi Kanyogo went on to explain the multitude of business manager responsibilities while I attempted to take notes and photos of slides that seemed important. This was my first time as a business manager and my first year on the e-board of a club, so I was admittedly quite nervous as to how the year would go.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO