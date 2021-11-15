ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘I killed both of them’: 911 caller details why he shot 2 Fayetteville teens, claims self-defense

By Kayla Morton
WNCT
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A 911 caller detailed and confirmed why he pulled the trigger on two Fayetteville teens who broke into his home last month.

“I killed both of them,” the caller said 22 seconds into the 911 call with the emergency dispatcher. “I don’t want to go to jail, I was defending my house…they came through the front door.”

CBS 17 obtained the 911 calls from an Oct. 23 break-in in the 6400 block of Brookstone Lane that occurred shortly after 5 p.m.

Police ID 2 teens killed in Fayetteville home invasion

The caller said they “don’t know how many rounds I shot” when he took aim at 19-year-old Hunter Markham and a 17-year-old, whose identity was not released due to them being a minor.

According to the call, the thieves also had weapons.

The caller said after they shot the teens he put his gun on the counter of the home and went outside to help tend to his nephew who had been shot in the leg.

The 911 dispatcher sent officers to the scene immediately, for which the caller said he was grateful, but was worried he was on the way to prison, the call revealed.

“I don’t want to go to jail today…they were in my house,” the caller reiterated.

Police said the night of the incident that “the preliminary investigation has revealed that two subjects were shot and killed after forcing entry into the residence,” and that officers were unsure or not if the crime was random.

buckweet
2d ago

just think, he probably saved lives in the future. these guys won't do this to anyone else. they won't be at the club shooting they won't be shooting in anyone's home or cars yet won't be beating or killing anyone's daughter, they won't be envolved in human trafficking, they won't sell drugs and cause overdoses.

Maurice Smack
2d ago

This is a open and shut case they broke in a house in a state that has a stand your ground law on the books. Good shoot end of discussion.

missreadyornot
2d ago

He sent those savages straight to FUNKY TOWN!! He did the right thing!!! No jail time or charges for him!!! GUN FREAK NATION SALUTE!!!!

