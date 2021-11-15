ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Upton Weighing Contempt Of Congress Vote Against Former Trump Official

WSJM
 3 days ago

A vote on whether or not to hold former President Trump's White House chief of staff in contempt of Congress is on the mind of Congressman Fred Upton. The St. Joseph...

www.wsjm.com

Washington Post

Insurrectionists are finally receiving justice. But the GOP is more unhinged than ever.

Jacob Chansley — the most memorable figure in the Jan. 6 violent insurrection, and certainly the most bizarre given his painted face and horned cap — received 41 months in prison on Wednesday plus a $2,000 fine for obstructing the congressional certification. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberly L. Paschall made an impassioned plea, both in the courtroom and in her sentencing memo, for the stiff penalty.
The Independent

Mary Trump says her uncle Donald will risk 2024 run despite his 'humiliating' 2020 defeat

Former President Donald Trump's niece, Mary Trump, has changed her mind about her uncle running for president again – she now believes he could try to regain the White House in 2024. "I thought it was impossible because he got defeated so badly [in 2020]. It was such a humiliating loss that I believed he would never put himself at the risk of suffering that kind of narcissistic injury again," Ms Trump told The Daily Beast's The New Abnormal podcast. But the Republicans have regained some ground since Mr Trump's 2020 loss and they could do devastating damage to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Trump's legal strategy tested in fight with Congress over Jan. 6 records

As president, Donald Trump stymied lawmakers seeking his financial records and the testimony of a close adviser by employing a legal strategy that worked to his advantage even when he lost in court. Trump has turned to these familiar tactics now in a bid to thwart House investigators pursuing accountability...
POTUS
AOL Corp

Trump looks back on Jan. 6 'fondly' and wants to settle scores over false election claims, new book says

Jonathan Karl's new book "Betrayal," released Tuesday, documents the historic presidential election, unprecedented claims of fraud, the January insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and the stirrings of the novel COVID-19 virus that marked the final days of former President Donald Trump's presidency. Karl, chief Washington correspondent for ABC News, is...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KIFI Local News 8

Cheney and Kinzinger vote with Democrats to censure GOP Rep. Paul Gosar

By Paul LeBlanc, CNN Republican Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger broke ranks on Wednesday to join all Democrats in voting for a resolution that both censured Republican Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona and stripped him of his two committee assignments. The vote came after Gosar posted of a photoshopped anime video to his Twitter The post Cheney and Kinzinger vote with Democrats to censure GOP Rep. Paul Gosar appeared first on Local News 8.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AOL Corp

McCarthy tries to tamp down Republican infighting over infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON — House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy sought to navigate the delicate intraparty divisions over the new infrastructure law, making the case on Tuesday that Republicans should focus on criticizing Democrats instead of each other. At a closed-door House Republican caucus meeting, McCarthy called on lawmakers to stay unified and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Steve Bannon to surrender over contempt of Congress charges

Former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon is expected to surrender to federal authorities this morning on charges stemming from his refusal to cooperate with Congress' January 6 investigation. CBS News legal contributor and former Manhattan prosecutor Rebecca Roiphe joins CBSN AM with more.
CONGRESS & COURTS

