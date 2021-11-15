ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Four of Steve Sarkisian's most honest statements from Monday

By Kevin Borba
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ntn1p_0cxWJh9E00

If you would have told anyone at the beginning of the year that Texas would lose five games in a row, with one of them being to Kansas, they would think you are crazy.

However, that’s reality for the Texas football program right now, and it seems as if fans and even those within the program are already looking forward to next season. Texas has been on the wrong end on a lot of bad plays throughout this losing streak, but they’ve also been a play or two away from pulling off impressive wins.

First-year head coach Steve Sarkisian addressed the media on Monday, and while he is usually very uplifting and positive, he seemed to have a no nonsense vibe to him and was not holing back. He seems to be fed up with some of the players remaining from the Tom Herman era, and will have no remorse or issue when they move on.

Here are a few of his most interesting statements he made to the media in regards to the program.

Sarkisian addressed roster build and turnover

While 33 seems like a huge number, this is likely a regular sized recruiting class and a handful of transfers. What’s interesting is the fact that he likely will have a ton of the new players in significant roles from the jump. This Texas roster needs help pretty much everywhere but running back, so don’t be surprised if there are plenty of new faces and names on the field next season.

Pinpointing the biggest needs

It is no secret that the Longhorns have been pushed around on both sides of the line this season, as the offensive line is the equivalent of counting two Mississippi’s and letting the defense through, while the defensive line hasn’t been able to generate consistent pressure. As it currently stands, Texas holds seven commits on the defensive line, and two along the offensive line. While they are in the mix for multiple highly touted offensive lineman still, it seems more realistic that they will hit the transfer portal extremely hard in the trenches.

Defending his staff

Sarkisian brought in a group of coaches who know winning, and just because the play on the field hasn’t shown that does not mean it is all their fault. Both the players and staff are to blame for this disaster of a season, but this answer seems to hint more so at the fact that players are not executing rather than coaches messing up.

What happened to the players from the 2018 and 2019 classes?

Two classes that ranked No. 3 nationally and No. 1 in the Big 12 have not helped the program as much as you would think. These two classes have seen a ton of attrition, with just a handful of players from both classes have been significant contributors still on the roster. While Herman was able to get kids to Austin, many of the players have not contributed as a Longhorn, which is something Sarkisian is suffering from right now.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Report: Texas chairman attends practice to deliver message personally to Steve Sarkisian

Texas had a special guest at practice on Wednesday. The chairman was reportedly in attendance — and he gave Steve Sarkisian the university’s full support. Kevin Eltife, the Texas chairman of the UT System Board of Regents, went to Longhorns practice Wednesday to personally inform Sarkisian that he has the university’s support, according to Brian Davis of the Austin American-Statesman.
TEXAS STATE
On3.com

Steve Sarkisian announces key Texas receiver has left the program

The hits keep on coming from Austin. After dropping their fourth straight game to Iowa State on Sunday, the Monday morning news is not helping in any way. Head coach Steve Sarkisian announced wide receiver Joshua Moore is planning on entering the transfer portal. He leaves the program as the third leading receiver on the year.
TEXAS STATE
On3.com

Arch Manning impressed by Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss visit

New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman quarterback Arch Manning has completed all five of his fall unofficial visits, and now, he’s focused on the team’s playoff run. Manning, the No. 1 overall player in the On3 Consensus, tripped to Georgia, Alabama, Texas, Ole Miss, and most recently, Clemson. Each of the schools is vying for the services of the best junior in the country, and each has a different pitch.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kansas State
State
Mississippi State
tdalabamamag.com

Could Alabama and Texas swap coaches at the end of the season with Steve Sarkisian’s job in jeopardy?

The University of Texas has arguably the most impatient football program. With the boosters, financial influencers, power brokers, and oil tycoons, more than the head coach has an opinion on how the Longhorns should be run. Texas believes it is the biggest brand in college football, and its fans embrace a “win now” attitude at all times. Steve Sarkisian knew this when he took the job; however, it looks like it’s becoming too much for him. After a 4-1 start to the season, Texas has lost five straight games — including a stunning one-point loss to Kansas (56-57) last week at home.
ALABAMA STATE
The Big Lead

Steve Sarkisian Is Failing at Texas For All the Same Reasons

Steve Sarkisian arrived at Texas in January to turn around a long-struggling football program and prove that he's head coach material again after a tumultuous near-decade long stretch in his personal life. As we've seen so far, Sarkisian's Texas team is failing for all the same reason his other squads did. Texas is most definitely not back.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Football#Recruiting#American Football#Longhorns
On3.com

Steve Sarkisian explains what loss of Jordan Whittington means for Texas

Texas sophomore wide receiver Jordan Whittington was having a big season for the Longhorns before suffering a clavicle injury requiring season-ending surgery in an Oct. 9 game against Oklahoma. UT head coach Steve Sarkisian met with the media Thursday and explained just how big of a loss it is not to have Whittington on the field.
TEXAS STATE
On3.com

Steve Sarkisian updates Texas' quarterback competition, names starter

The Texas Longhorns’ quarterback competition has been, at best, clear as mud in 2021, while rotating Casey Thompson and Hudson Card in and out of the lineup routinely. In Saturday’s crushing loss (57-56) to Kansas, Sarkisian gave Thompson the start, then later let Card lead the Longhorns for a few drives — which, as Sarkisian said Monday, was always the plan for Texas. Ultimately, Thompson got the lion’s share of playing time against Kansas, and after his performance, he’ll start once again this coming week against West Virginia.
TEXAS STATE
Burnt Orange Nation

Steve Sarkisian reacts to leaked video of Bo Davis rant

During the weekly Thursday media availability, Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian was asked to respond to the video leaked on Thursday of defensive line coach Bo Davis going on an expletive-filled rant following last Saturday’s 30-7 loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in Ames. Like the handful of former...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

33 new players? Unpacking Steve Sarkisian's roster-building comments

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian’s response to a question on Monday concerning recruiting and roster-building may have raised a few eyebrows, but a closer look reveals his comments aren’t as outlandish as they may have originally sounded. “I could easily see us with 33 new scholarship players on our team...
NFL
On3.com

Paul Finebaum surprises himself with his take on Steve Sarkisian, Texas

Texas’ unprecedented 57-56 overtime loss to Kansas on Saturday wasn’t a step in the right direction for a Longhorns program that’s now lost five straight games, but UT’s administration and people across the college football landscape still believe that Steve Sarkisian is the man for the job. Of those people that think the Longhorns’ head coach will be just fine in Austin is ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum.
TEXAS STATE
Awful Announcing

‘Extraordinary’ Steve Sarkisian was asked a truly bizarre question at Monday’s presser

It’s been quite the first season for Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian. Sarkisian’s Longhorns have done what Texas always seems to do these days. They came into the year with a lot of hype and fell quite short of it. The Longhorns are nursing a 4-6 record following a catastrophic loss to the Kansas Jayhawks during a five-game losing streak. Despite the fact that the program made it official that they’re moving on up to the SEC, things continue to trend downward on the field. And we haven’t even mentioned the whole “assistant coach’s stripper girlfriend’s pet monkey Halloween biting incident” thing, which Sark had to publicly say was “not a distraction.”
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
92K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy