KALAMAZOO, MI — A “pod community” consisting of 50 small modular shelter homes could arrive in Kalamazoo as early as mid-December and begin to house upward of 66 people. Just where that project will go is still not set in stone, but a site in the city’s Edison neighborhood has been identified and Housing Resources, Inc. which is funding the project, HRI executive director Michelle Davis told MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 19 HOURS AGO