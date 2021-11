On Tuesday of this week, I got out for (my) Day 1 of the 2021-22 season at Sugar Mountain Resort. Day 1 is never going to be your best day on the slopes, but there is nothing like the sheer joy of just getting back on snow. When that first day happens, is truly unpredictable, and I equate it to a middle-school fire assembly . . . all of the sudden, skiing just begins. I do have to remind myself that it is still autumn, with over a month until the winter equinox.

