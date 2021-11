Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers Matchup Preview (11/15/21) It doesn’t feel like it, but the 49ers have lately had the Rams’ number with four straight wins for San Francisco. The two sides have not played this season, however, and they are headed in opposite directions as the Niners sit in the basement of the NFC West at 3-5, and the Rams are vying for a top playoff spot in the NFC at 7-2. Can the Rams bounce back from arguably their worst showing of the season in a loss to the Titans last week? Or will the 49ers finally get their first win of the season at home?

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO