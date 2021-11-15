ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Adele Still Trusts Ex-Husband Simon Konecki 'with My Life' After Finalizing Divorce

By Glenn Garner
People
People
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdele is still showing her appreciation for ex-husband Simon Konecki, months after their divorce was finalized. The 15-time Grammy Award winner, 33, opened up about the end of her marriage with Konecki, 47, as she sat down with Oprah Winfrey for her CBS special Adele One Night Only on...

people.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Raven-Symoné Admits She Broke Up With Her Now-Wife Miranda Maday 8 Yrs. Ago Before 2020 Wedding: ‘I Messed Up’

Raven-Symoné & Miranda Maday’s love story is tumultuous, but Miranda revealed on the HL podcast she ‘always knew’ that Raven was ‘her person.’. Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday’s love story goes quite far back, when the two met several years ago at a karaoke event and locked eyes. “I just walked up I was like, ‘Hi, how are you? Nice to see you, pretty eyes.’ And we actually didn’t leave each other’s side for like a good week or two after that,” Raven recalled on the HollywoodLife Podcast. The actress was planning a move to New York shortly after the two met and invited Miranda, a social media manager, to join her. However, it was just a short time later that the now-married faced a hiccup in their fairytale. “Sometimes you live in your child’s brain for so long until that right person comes along and shakes you out of your normal programming, and I couldn’t take it because I’m a wreck. So I broke up with her, and she was mad at me for good,” Raven recalled.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Inside Adele's $9.5million LA mansion: Singer shows off her 'very English' garden and reveals her 'proudest possession' is a framed piece of gum chewed by Celine Dion as she gives a fans tour of her luxury home

Adele has given fans an intimate glimpse into her stunning $9.5million Los Angeles mansion. The Grammy-winning singer, 33, opened the doors to her impeccably styled abode as she took part in Vogue's 73 Questions series on Thursday. Despite living in a neighbourhood filled with Hollywood's biggest stars, Tottenham-born Adele proved...
BEAUTY & FASHION
AceShowbiz

Adele Reveals Dating Rich Paul Makes Her 'Love' Herself for the First Time

In a sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey during her 'One Night Only' concert special on CBS, the 'Easy On Me' songstress gushes over her boyfriend by calling him 'hilarious' and 'very smart.'. AceShowbiz - Adele is getting candid about her romance with Rich Paul. In a sit-down interview during "Adele...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adele
Person
Simon Konecki
Person
Oprah Winfrey
Page Six

Ron Perlman and ex-wife Opal settle divorce two years after split

Ron Perlman and Opal Stone Perlman have reportedly finalized their divorce two years after separating – and the actor is paying for it. The “Sons of Anarchy” star, 71, has been ordered to pay his ex-wife $12,500 a month in perpetuity, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly. The only way the payments will cease is if Opal remarries or dies.
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
HuffingtonPost

Adele Says Her Son Had No Idea She Was 'Adele'

Adele’s son is in for a big surprise. The British singer told Oprah Winfrey in her highly anticipated “Adele: One Night Only” special Sunday that her son, 9-year-old Angelo, isn’t really aware yet that his mom is mega famous. “So does Angelo know that you are Adele?” Winfrey asked the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trusts#Sports Agent#Cbs
E! News

Adele and Rich Paul Just Took the Next Step in Their Relationship

Watch: Adele & BF Rich Paul Take Their Romance to the Next Level!. Hello from the other side—well, from across the pond to be specific. Almost four months after Adele and Rich Paul had fans rolling in the deep when they went public with their romance, the two have taken the next big step in their relationship: flying to Adele's native home of the U.K. together as a couple.
RELATIONSHIPS
E! News

Inside Julia Roberts' Busy, Blissful Family World as a Mom of 3 Teenagers

Watch: Julia Robert's Daughter Hazel Makes Red Carpet Debut. It's no secret that Julia Roberts put acting on the back burner the minute she became a mom almost 17 years ago. Of course, even Roberts' back burner was still the stuff Hollywood dreams are made of, but there was no point following the birth of her twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus, on Nov. 28, 2004, at which her children were not at the center of her universe. (And that really started ahead of their birth, a chance to play "pregnant Julia Roberts" having been written into 2004's Ocean's Twelve.)
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Us Weekly

Adele’s Ex-Husband Simon Konecki and Son Angelo Attend ‘One Night Only’ Concert Special Taping

Biggest fans! Adele’s ex-husband, Simon Konecki, and their son, Angelo, were in attendance during her CBS special taping earlier this month, Us Weekly can confirm. The “Easy on Me” singer, 33, performed songs off her upcoming record, 30, on Sunday, October 24, at the Griffith Observatory as part of her Adele One Night Only special set to air on the network next month.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
goodhousekeeping.com

Adele Reveals the Moment She Knew She Wanted a Divorce

Adele opened up about her realization that she wanted a divorce. In her intimate interview with media icon Oprah Winfrey, the "Easy on Me" singer opened up about her decision to get divorced from her ex-husband, Simon Konecki, and how she reflected on the experience in her upcoming album, 30. The pop star also got candid about her thoughts on marriage and the nuclear family.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Adele Sparks Marriage Speculation With Mystery Ring Amid Rich Paul Romance — Photos

Oh, hello: Adele was spotted with a band on her wedding finger, sparking speculation that she may be engaged. Adele’s highly-anticipated divorce album 30 has not arrived yet, but the 33-year-old Grammy winner is now sparking marriage speculation. Amid her relationship with Rich Paul, the “Hello” singer was photographed with a band on her wedding finger as she departed a studio in west London on Friday, Nov. 5, as seen in the photos HERE. HollywoodLife has reached out to Adele’s rep for comment.
CELEBRITIES
People

People

155K+
Followers
34K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy