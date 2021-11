Christian McCaffrey could be set to return after his latest lengthy absence. The All-Pro back is off the Panthers’ IR list and back on Carolina's active roster. It is not yet certain McCaffrey will be in uniform against the Patriots, with a pregame workout set to determine his status, but Carolina activating him is obviously a good indicator of his status for Sunday’s game. The Panthers still had more than two weeks to bump CMC back to their active roster, having designated him to return from IR only on Wednesday.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO