Herkimer College will host the 2021 NJCAA Division III Men’s Soccer National Championship Tournament this week. All games will be held at Wehrum Stadium. The Generals topped Mohawk Valley 1-0 in the Region III, District B championship game on October 31 to improve their record to 10-1 on the season and punch their ticket to the national tournament. The Generals secured the No. 3 seed and will play in the national quarterfinals against the No. 6 seeded Sussex County CC. It will be the 23rd trip to the national tournament for Herkimer’s Coach Pepe Aragon since he took over the program in 1998.

HERKIMER, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO