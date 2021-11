President Biden spoke in Baltimore, Maryland about the need to pass his “Build Back Better” plan. Biden was Monday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here are his words:. “Today, I’m here to talk about one of the most pressing economic concerns of the American people — and it’s real. And that is: getting prices down, number one; number two, making sure our stores are fully stocked; and number three, getting a lot of people back to work while tracking and tackling these two above challenges I mentioned.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO