Fifth-year senior Brandon Mahan hit back-to-back 3s in the closing minutes to lift UCF to a 63-54 win over Jacksonville on Tuesday night at Addition Financial Arena. Mahan (9 points) hit his first 3 from the top of the key with 2:51 remaining to give UCF a 56-54 lead. The Knights forced a shot clock violation on the Dolphins’ next possession and Mahan drilled another 3 from the corner to make ...

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO