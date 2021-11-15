Holland police: Man stabbed during fight with juveniles

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — At least one juvenile is being charged after a man was stabbed in Holland over the weekend.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of 12th Street and River Avenue. The Holland Department of Public Safety says officers called there on a report of a fight found a 36-year-old Holland man with a wound to the back.

Police say the man got into a verbal fight with three juvenile males before he was hit in the face several times and stabbed.

He was taken first to Holland Hospital and then transferred to Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids. His condition was not released Monday.

Surveillance video showed three suspects riding off on bikes. A police dog helped track one of them down nearby. The other two were found later at their home.

One suspect is expected to face charges of assault with intent to do great bodily harm and for a probation violation. Another suspect is being held on unrelated charges. Their names were not released Monday.

Detectives want to speak with anyone who witnessed the assault. Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Holland Department of Public Safety at 616.355.1150 or by emailing policetips@cityofholland.com . Tips may also be submitted to Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.

