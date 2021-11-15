Cash stolen from safe during DuPont City Dollar Tree break-in, police say

DUPONT CITY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a weekend break-in at the Dollar Tree in DuPont City.

Authorities say that the Dollar Tree was broken into Sunday, Nov. 14 between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. Police say the suspect was in the store for most of that time, using tools to break into the safe and steal cash.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says they are working with Dollar Tree for security footage to share on social media.

If anybody has any information on this incident, call 304-357-0169, message the Sheriff’s office on social media, email them at tips@kanawhasheriff.us, or send information through their website .

